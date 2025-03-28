KAAZE discusses debut North America tour, dream collaborations & shares an exclusive 1 hour mix [Interview]

The name KAAZE carries a hefty weight. The Swedish producer and DJ has been at the forefront of the global EDM scene for close to 10 years, with his influence and artistry consistently gaining momentum, while he continues to evolve with precision and intent.

KAAZE is one of the highest ranking DJs in the world, and claims the #48 spot in DJ Mag’s the Top 100 DJs chart. Renowned for his chart-topping hits like ‘Sweet Mistake’ which has over 19 million Spotify streams, as well as a string of highly acclaimed remixes which includes Hardwell’s ‘Echo’, and more recently the iconic dance track ‘Blink’ by John Dahlback. He’s also collaborated with EDM royalty such as Steve Aoki, David Guetta and KSHMR to name a few.

KAAZE’s breakthrough moment arrived when a demo he created was picked up by none other than the living legend Tiësto. He then joined Tiësto at Summerburst Festival in 2012, and eventually signed to Tiësto’s Red Light Management group in 2014. Fast forward to over a decade later, and KAAZE is taking over the world with his ‘hot techno’ sound which his fans aptly coined to describe his music. Now, KAAZE is in the midst of his debut North America and Canada tour, RESONANCE, with stops in cities like New York, Detroit, Montreal and more. He’s also set to perform at Parookaville and Beats For Love, with his full Summer schedule yet to be announced.

In our interview with this ferocious force, KAAZE talks about returning to his roots, premiering tracks on tour and forthcoming releases. He also shares an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Let’s get right into it, you’re about to embark on your debut USA and Canada tour titled RESONANCE from 22 March. This is a remarkable milestone in your career, can you tell us how you’re feeling right now, and if you have any surprises in store for your fans?

My brand started in the states, in Las Vegas, but I’ve never had a show in the states so it’s extremely special to me. It almost feels like I’m coming home again. I’ve prepared so many new tracks to premiere during this tour so I’m super hyped to get out and play.

You recently released a stellar remix of John Dahlback’s classic dance track ‘Blink’ on Smash the House. What about this particular track stood out to you and inspired you to remix it?

‘Blink’ is a track that had a huge influence in the early part of my music career. It’s one of the songs I fell in love with when I first started producing so it always takes me back to that time. One day, I randomly heard the song and got a vision straight away of how I could remix it with my stamp so I went straight into the studio.

On social media you’ve teased David Guetta remixes, can you tell us about your approach to these remixes, and if there are any release dates in the pipeline?

Yes, I have a couple David Guetta remixes in the pipeline. Some of them I’ve been testing out live for quite some time but I also have brand new ones nobody has heard yet. There’s only so much I can say at this time, but for sure they are all going to be officially released this year. Super stoked for these remixes!

In a recent interview you mentioned that you decided to return to your underground, industrial techno roots about two years ago. What sparked your return to the harder, more left-field sound?

I just felt that I needed to find myself again, especially finding joy in the studio. I felt that I’d fallen into a bit of a repetitive pattern and I missed what I once fell in love with as a kid as I come from the underground scene. I’m so grateful people are enjoying my path right now.

Your fans have aptly labelled your music as ‘Hot Techno’. What is your personal interpretation of ‘Hot Techno’, and why do you think the term has gained such popularity?

I just felt my techno was a bit different compared to the classic techno, it felt sexy. I always focus on a lot of rhythm and grooves when it comes to bass lines and drums. One day I name dropped “hot Teknō” on my socials and my fans just totally loved it.

As someone who has been making music since childhood, your growth and evolution as an artist has been insurmountable. Looking back, did you ever think your career would be as successful as it is today?

I would have never believed if someone told me 20 years ago that I would be doing this for a living. On the other hand I’ve always been very focused and zoomed in on my goals and I’m a guy who just won’t give up no matter what and that’s key in this industry. I’m extremely grateful for everything in my life at the moment.

The EDM scene has changed significantly over the years. What are some of the biggest changes you’ve noticed, and how have they impacted your career?

The biggest change is definitely the world of content. How important it is nowadays to stay relevant on your socials. It has good and bad aspects for sure but I would say the good thing from it is that each artist really needs to work hard on their branding to stand out. Everyone can go viral nowadays but make sure you have a niche or brand but ultimately never lose sight of the music.

You’ve collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki and KSHMR to name a few. Do you have any dream collaborations that you’d love to be part of?

I would say on top of my list right now is Belgian artist Stromae. I’m such a fan of his work and vision, it’s true art what he does and I think he could sound really good on a track of mine.

With such a busy schedule, how do you unwind or find balance amidst all the shows and performances? Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of music that helps you to unwind?

My biggest priority outside of my career is my family. My wife and daughter are my world and I just love to be home and be a dad. My second addiction I have is golf. I’m a total golf geek who plays every moment I get. Even though I’ve played golf since I was seven years old, I look at it almost as rehab to me. After a long tour there’s nothing better than a round of golf.

Aside from your RESONANCE tour, what else can your fans expect from you in 2025? Are there any projects, releases or exciting developments we can look forward to?

As always there’s a ton of new releases coming. A lot of new original music and remixes. The summer tour looks crazy so far as well so I’m super excited to get out there and do my thing. Hopefully, meet you guys soon on the dancefloor!

Stream KAAZE’s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

KAAZE – ID – Intro

LTHM – Dale Pa Bajo (Acapella)

John Summit & HAYLA – Shiver (KAAZE Remix)

KAAZE ft. Luciana – Maneater

David Guetta & Alesso ft. Madison Love – Never Going Home Tonight (KAAZERemix)

Britney Spears – Toxic (Steve Aoki & KAAZE Remix)

Hardwell & KAAZE vs Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl & Georgi Kay – Move vs In My

Mind (Hardwell Mashup)

John Dahlbäck – Blink (KAAZE Remix)

KAAZE ft. Alina Pozi – Papi

David Guetta ft. Chris Williams – Love Don’t Let Me Go (KAAZE Remix)

Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream (KAAZE Edit)

KAAZE – Immigrant Techno

Flow Rida ft. Sia – Wild Ones (Acapella)

KAAZE – Reste Sur Terre

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine (Acapella)

David Guetta ft. Chris Willias – Just A Little More Love (KAAZE Remix)

KAAZE – Underground (Don’t You Want Me)

Tove Lo – Habits (Stay High) (Acapella)

Steve Aoki & KAAZE – Give It To Me

KAAZE – The Way

Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL – Antidote

KAAZE ft. CERES – Faded

Zombie Nations – Kernkraft 400 (KAAZE Rework)

Kanye Weest ft. Rhianna – All Of The Lights

Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – BAND4BAND (KAAZE Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps (KAAZE Remix)

Tavatli – FE!N (KAAZE Edit)

Marie Vaunt – The Chosen

The Prodigy – Firestarter

