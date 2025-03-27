Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland and Insomniac announce collaborative event at the Sphere 

March 27, 2025
Tomorrowland and Insomniac dropped a bombshell when they announced their collaborative event UNITY. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere, from 29 – 31 August

Described on Instagram as “an electrifying journey through a fusion of music, storytelling and technology, where Headliners and People of Tomorrow spark new friendships, connections and memories for all”; UNITY will showcase music and storytelling through cutting-edge technology.

The event will feature surprise guest DJs and embody the core values of both Tomorrowland and Insomniac; connection, inclusivity, and the power of music to unite people. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Sunday, March 31 at 10 AM PT, with general tickets going on sale April 7.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Sphere team plans to open several “mini-Sphere” venues in other cities. Meanwhile, Tomorrowland’s Belgian festival will take place across two weekends, July 18-20 and July 25-27, featuring top artists like Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte and Martin Garrix. Sign up for pre-sale tickets HERE

March 27, 2025
March 26, 2025
