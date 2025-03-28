AIGEL drop visionary sixth album ‘Killer Qiz’

AIGEL, the dynamic electronic duo comprised of vocalist Aigel Gaisina and Russian musician Ilya Baramiya, released their highly anticipated sixth album, Killer Qız, on March 28. This album is their second entirely in Tatar, delving into themes of loss, rebirth, and the complexities of faith.

The story follows a DJ killer who causes the death of a high-ranking official, then flees with her boyfriend, watched by various figures in society. The album’s sound combines vibrant energy with deep introspection, including a poignant track where a child’s voice shifts from Tatar to German, reflecting the pain of cultural assimilation.

Standout tracks include ‘Barsı Da Bezdä’, and a playful dance track in English written for a short film by clown Vyacheslav Polunin, which humorously suggests that life is a comedy. AIGEL’s time apart—Aigel in Berlin and Ilya in Montenegro—shaped the album’s contrasting moods, with Aigel returning to Tatar as her “default language.” The track ‘Assimilation’ captures children’s cultural integration, inspired by Berlin subway sounds and a striking coincidence with a train announcer saying “Ruhleben,” or “peaceful life.”

The duo blends eclectic influences, from ’90s dance music to K-pop and hard bass, with little hip-hop. Known for their sharp lyrics, AIGEL gained fame with hits like ‘Pıyala’, which topped charts worldwide and made it to the Billboard TikTok chart. Since 2022, they’ve been outspoken against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Aigel in Berlin and Ilya in Montenegro.

Stream Killer Qiz below:

Follow AIGEL:

Spotify – Instagram