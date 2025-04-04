Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
KAAZE discusses debut North America tour, dream collaborations & shares an exclusive 1 hour mix [Interview]
Kenn Colt unites with South African vocalist Mavhungu on powerful afro house single ‘Vuwa’
Boris Way and Jaimes drop riveting dance anthem ‘I Will Wait’ 

Kenn Colt unites with South African vocalist Mavhungu on powerful afro house single ‘Vuwa’

April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Belgian hitmaker Kenn Colt teamed up with breathtaking vocalist Mavhungu on the sensational afro house track ‘Vuwa’.

The single, which was released on Mozambican imprint My Other Side of the Moon, grips the listeners with its profoundly alluring energy and ambience that only afro house can deliver. ‘Vuwa’ features a signature afro house rhythm with whimsical synths, along with Mavhungu’s otherworldly vocals elegantly gliding over the instrumentation evoking movement and awe from its listeners. 

Kenn Colt has been a mainstay at Tomorrowland for 10 years as well as a resident at Versuz, a leading nightclub in Belgium. Kenn is famed for his trademark take on afrobeat, Latin house as well as tech house, and has performed all over the world from South America to Asia. 

Advertisement

Stream ‘Vuwa’ below:

 

Follow Kenn Colt:

Website Spotify Instagram Facebook 

Follow Mavhungu:

SpotifyInstagram

April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

KAAZE discusses debut North America tour, dream collaborations & shares an exclusive 1 hour mix [Interview]

March 28, 2025
Next Post

Boris Way and Jaimes drop riveting dance anthem ‘I Will Wait’ 

April 4, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You