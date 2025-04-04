Kenn Colt unites with South African vocalist Mavhungu on powerful afro house single ‘Vuwa’

Belgian hitmaker Kenn Colt teamed up with breathtaking vocalist Mavhungu on the sensational afro house track ‘Vuwa’.

The single, which was released on Mozambican imprint My Other Side of the Moon, grips the listeners with its profoundly alluring energy and ambience that only afro house can deliver. ‘Vuwa’ features a signature afro house rhythm with whimsical synths, along with Mavhungu’s otherworldly vocals elegantly gliding over the instrumentation evoking movement and awe from its listeners.

Kenn Colt has been a mainstay at Tomorrowland for 10 years as well as a resident at Versuz, a leading nightclub in Belgium. Kenn is famed for his trademark take on afrobeat, Latin house as well as tech house, and has performed all over the world from South America to Asia.

