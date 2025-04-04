Boris Way and Jaimes drop riveting dance anthem ‘I Will Wait’ 

Rising electronic artists Boris Way and Jaimes teamed up on an anthemic melodic house offering ‘I Will Wait’, released via the iconic Ultra Records on 28 March.

Boris Way is an acclaimed French DJ and producer, while Jaimes is a highly sought after Dutch singer songwriter who has worked with the likes of Martin Garrix, Tiësto and VIZE to name a few.

This epic pairing merges Jaimes’ emotive vocals with Boris Way’s trademark potion of progressive house and techno, crafting a track that’s a full-body sonic experience. ‘I Will Wait’ is cinematic and enthralling, perfectly capturing their creative chemistry, while it is sure to set dancefloors alight with excitement and bliss.

Boris Way is known for his mega 2021 hit ‘Pink Soldiers’ , and has garnered millions of streams with support from industry legends like David Guetta and Benny Benassi.

Speaking on the single Boris shared; “This track perfectly represents the new direction my music is taking, blending an anthemic pop vibe, delivered by the amazing Jaimes, with a bold, powerful electronic sound that leans towards melodic techno.”

Jaimes added; “The song is about waiting for someone you care about, even if it takes a long time. It’s about being patient, understanding, and offering friendship when theyneed it most. This track aligns perfectly with Boris Way’s Love House style, and he truly brought the magic needed in the production to elevate the emotions and create something next-level for the listeners.”

