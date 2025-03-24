Mysteryland drops groundbreaking lineup with FISHER, Hardwell, Eric Prydz & more!

Mysteryland is the longest running music festival in the world, with 2025 marking 32 years since it began in 1993. The pioneering festival, which takes place annually in the Netherlands, attracts more than 100 000 people from over 100 countries each year. This year’s installment will take place in Haarlemmermeer, near Amsterdam from 22 – 24 August.

With a wealth of experience in hosting festival’s, Mysteryland are well-versed in catering for a variety of music tastes and soundscapes, from trance to techno, house, hardstyle, EDM as well as afrobeats. The festival dropped their phenomenal lineup for this year’s edition, which features world-renowned headliners Adriatique, Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Paul van Dyk and more!

Other notable acts include legends like FISHER, with his unstoppable momentum and chart-topping hits, as well as Marlon Hoffstadt, who’s redefining trance with his futuristic sets. Techno trailblazers Indira Paganotto and Patrick Mason are set to push boundaries with their genre-blending performances, while Oguz brings raw, industrial-infused sounds for those wanting something harder. SNTS will take the crowd on a journey into the unknown, and Benwal will push the envelope with underground house beats that promise to ignite the crowd.

Aside from the lineup, 2025 sees Mysteryland pull out all of the stops as the festival experience is elevated to new, unchartered heights. Festival-goers can expect a new and improved festival layout designed to enhance every aspect of the experience. The Pyramid will be switched to the main stage, and the epicenter of the festival. The new layout will make it easier to explore all the stages, hidden performances, otherworldly installations and mysterious adventures.

Other thrilling developments include the introduction of an exciting resort experience on the festival grounds, surrounded by lush greenery, a sandy beach, and a serene lake for ultimate relaxation. With a campsite capacity of just under 1,000, spots are quite limited so don’t miss your chance to secure a spot!

Even better, the festival is committed to sustainability, powered almost entirely by locally generated green energy, and using innovative recycled materials in its décor, Mysteryland 2025 leads the charge in eco-friendly festival experiences. Secure your tickets HERE

