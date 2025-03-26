Haskell talks pushing tech-house forward, career highlights and shares an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Haskell‘s journey is nothing short of inspiring, from being a professional Rugby player for the national England rugby team to a highly acclaimed DJ and producer. As a prominent fixture in the global tech house scene, he’s performed in Ibiza and Dubai, opened for the living legend Carl Cox, and has released music on leading labels such as In Rotation, Toolroom and D4Dance.

Last year, Haskell collaborated with house music luminaries Mark Knight and Gene Farris on their awe-inspiring single ‘Go Deep’, further showcasing Haskell’s discerning ear and artistic fervour. Renowned for his depth and evocative taste in music, he also hosts a successful radio show and podcast, Backrow Beats Series, with Defected Records. Aside from his remarkable musical pursuits, Haskell is a published author with multiple books under his belt, as well as a Sunday Times bestseller for his rugby memoir What A Flanker.

This year, he has committed to pushing his signature sound into bolder and more experimental territories, with his forthcoming EP, The Power of Speech at the helm, and set to be released on 1 April via In Rotation.

In our interview with Haskell he talks about the similarities between his music and sports careers, following his instincts and drawing inspiration from his daughter. He also shares an exclusive mix below!

Let’s talk about your latest track, ‘Love Dealer’ with David LeSal. What inspired this track and can you tell us about the creative process behind it?

‘Love Dealer’ was another step forward in shaping the sound I’m trying to be known for — groove-led, hooky, and built for DJs. David’s vocal hit straight away; it’s got this weight to it, speaks to how we all chase different types of love — physical, emotional, even chemical. I’d been working a lot on drum grooves, making sure the skippy percussive feel cut through, and this one came together around that. The rhythmic stabs give it movement, but each section has its own momentum — that was important. It’s a track DJs can really work with live.

Stream ‘Love Dealer’ below:

You’re known for being at the forefront of the global tech-house scene. What drew you to tech-house in the first place, and what about the genre continues to intrigue you?

For me, it’s always been about rhythm. I grew up on Garage, so that swing, that shuffle — it stuck. Tech-house gave me space to bring that into a more club-focused sound. It’s still the genre that lets you be groovy without losing punch. But it’s not without its challenges — it can get stale quickly. That’s why I’ve been focused on keeping things original: finding new ways to push a groove, using unexpected sounds, working in vocals that still feel fresh.

What’s in your toolkit? Share the gear, gadgets, or software you can’t create without.

I’m working mostly in Ableton. I love how quick the workflow is — you don’t lose ideas waiting for stuff to load. UAD plugins are my go-to for warmth and colour, and I always spend a lot of time on the drums, so layering samples through things like PunchBox or even just drum racks with saturation is a must. Performance-wise, it’s the Pioneer setup — the standard. But I’m not into overcomplicating things. The music should do the heavy lifting.

How has your artistic process or perspective shifted since you started your journey?

Early on, I was very focused on getting the technical stuff right — levels, transitions, all that. Now it’s more instinctive. I trust my ear and focus on what feels right. I’ve also stopped trying to guess what labels want. It’s easy to sit on Beatport and overthink everything. But really, you’ve just got to make what you’d want to play out. The rest follows if the music’s solid.

You’re also a renowned former international Rugby player. Have you found any similarities between your sports career and music career? If so, what are they?

Loads, actually. Discipline, work ethic, learning from others — it’s all transferable. In rugby, you turned up every day, put in the graft, even when no one was watching. Music’s the same. There’s no shortcut. You chip away at it. And collaboration’s a big one — like in sport, there’s always someone doing what you want to do better than you. So work with them, learn from them.

You’ve played all over the globe from Ibiza to Dubai, are there any stand out moments or sets that you’re particularly proud of?

Playing Café Mambo in Ibiza was a moment — the sunset, the vibe, the expectation. It teaches you a lot about selecting the right records, not just bangers. Also loved my set at Soho Garden in Dubai — the crowd was properly up for it. Those gigs where the crowd trusts you and you can take them on a bit of a journey — that’s when it clicks.

Last year you released a track titled ‘Go Deep’ with Mark Knight and Gene Farris. How fundamental is collaboration to you and can we expect more collabs this year?

‘Go Deep’ was a huge one for me. Mark and Gene are both machines — so much experience, and their ability to execute an idea is next level. I learned a lot just watching how they build and finish tracks. Collaboration’s essential. It’s how you grow. This year I’ve got more collabs in the pipeline — not just for the sake of it, but with people who bring something fresh to the table.

Stream ‘Go Deep’ below:

If your life and career were an album, what would its title be, and what’s the hidden track only your fans would know?

Wow, hard one that! Honestly there are too many to choose from. And if the hidden track was named, it wouldn’t be hidden any more!

What inspires you outside of music?

My daughter, first and foremost. She’s obsessed with Taylor Swift, so I end up listening to a lot of that — and even though it’s worlds apart from what I make, there’s something to learn from great pop songwriting. I also keep an eye on what other producers in the scene are doing — guys like Sonny Fodera, who walk that line between club and commercial really well.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

More music — I’ve got some releases lined up that lean into that groove-focused, vocal-heavy sound I’ve been honing. Also exploring a few more melodic bits for the right context. Gig-wise, there’s some big shows on the horizon, and I’m carving out time to build something long-term, rather than chasing quick wins. Always learning, always building.

Stream Haskell‘s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

Chris Lake, Abel Balder – Ease My Mind (Extended Mix)

Prospa, RAHH – This Rhythm feat. RAHH (Extended Mix)

Empire of the Sun – Walking on a Dream (SIDEPIECE Remix)

HASKELL – The Power Of Speech (Extended)

Joshwa – Say My Name (Extended Mix)

SIDE B – Offsound (Original Mix)

Low Steppa, Jewel Kid – Big Busta (Extended Mix)

HASKELL, Maitland, ft RION S – Work (Extended Edit)

Biscits – Freak (Extended Mix)

HASKELL – Frequency (Extended Mix)

HASKELL Love Dealer – Extended Mix

Riordan – Gimme (Extended Mix)

Braydon Terzo – Paula Abdul (Extended Mix)

VENGA – Shake It (Extended Mix)

SIDEPIECE, Barney Bones – Ménage À Trois (Extended Mix)

