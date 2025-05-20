1001Tracklists shares top 10 tracks played at EDC Las Vegas

1001Tracklists recently published a chart of the most played tracks at EDC Las Vegas. The festival, which took place last weekend is hosted by event promoter Insomniac. EDC Las Vegas is also one of the most sought after EDM festivals in the world, for artists and fans alike. This year saw over 500 000 ravers join in on the spectacle, with a lineup that included the likes of DJ Snake, Dom Dolla, ILLENIUM B2B SLANDER, Mau P and more!

According to 1001Tracklists, the top track played at EDC Las Vegas is actually a Hip Hop number, none other than ‘FE!N’, by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. The second most played track is Dom Dolla and Daya’s stunning single ‘Dreamin’, which is currently sitting at over 33 million Spotify streams. Snatching up third place is UK Drum and Bass duo Chase & Status, and their ferocious collaboration with Grime and Hip Hop icon Stormzy, titled ‘BACKBONE’, which dropped in 2024.

Many artists use festivals of this scale to tease and test out unreleased music and collaborations. One such track is Crankdat’s ‘Tokyo Crank’ (the title hasn’t been confirmed yet) which made it to number 10 on the list, and features the iconic ‘Tokyo Drift’ melody by the Teriyaki Boyz.

For the entire list of tracks, head to 1001Tracklists’ website HERE