From viral DJ to festival headliner: ZULAN drops debut single ‘Forever’ after millions of views

ZULAN’s debut single ‘Forever’ hit streaming platforms on April 11, 2025, a major moment for the New York-based DJ and producer who’d already built a serious name for herself without a single track out. She first caught the world’s attention by sharing clips of her high-energy DJ sets on TikTok and Instagram, racking up millions of views with a clever twist – opting for landscape-format videos on platforms that usually push vertical content. That bold move landed her gigs at massive festivals like Coachella’s Do LaB and Abracadabra, where she spun alongside heavyweights like Blond:ish and TSHA, all before dropping any official music. Her rise shows how a killer live presence and smart social media game can flip the usual music industry playbook.

The track ‘Forever’ rolled out with serious hype, thanks to ZULAN’s viral groundwork. It’s a slick mix of pulsing beats and layered soundscapes, the kind of tune that hooks you in and keeps the energy steady, perfect for both late-night dance floors and headphone replays. Clocking nearly 7 million streams in just over a month, it’s clear the single’s struck a chord, turning her online buzz into real streaming numbers.

What ZULAN’s pulled off here is a masterclass in today’s music hustle – using platforms like TikTok to amplify her craft and build a fanbase ready to hit play the second her music dropped. Her journey from viral clips to festival stages to a standout debut proves she’s not just riding a trend but shaping how new artists break through. With ‘Forever’ as her launch, ZULAN’s locked in as one to watch in the electronic scene, blending raw talent with a sharp sense of how to stand out in a crowded digital age.



