XCENTRiC unveils groove-laden Tech House track ‘Get Down’

Boundary-breaking DJ and producer, XCENTRiC, is renowned for his distinct, out-of-the-box take on Tech House. With over 15 years of experience as a DJ, who has played across the US and internationally, his career is marked by deft innovation and the ability to consistently evolve.

He shifted trajectories in 2022, when he released his debut offering on UK-based EDM imprint Droptone Recordings. He also established his own label in the same year, XCENTRiC RECORDS®, which aims to amplify underground soundscapes.

With ‘Get Down’, XCENTRiC delivers a masterclass in merging influences. The Tech House track is sublimely interwoven with tribal rhythms, along with a contemporary urban influence. ‘Get Down’ holds a magnetising groove, with its vibrant, afro-influenced percussion and energising vocals. The track builds momentum in a dramatic, theatrical manner, through XCENTRiC’s nimble use of synths. Speaking on the track, XCENTRiC shared; “This track is about letting go completely and giving yourself to the rhythm. It’s that moment when the crowd slips into a trance and no one remembers how they got there — they just remember hearing Get Down.”

Fresh off high-profile sets during Miami Music Week 2025, a support slot for the likes of ACRAZE, and standout tracks like ‘Exodus’ and ‘Rockstar’, XCENTRiC is not just part of the underground, he’s reshaping it!

