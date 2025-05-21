Daniel Frost shares soul-igniting Afrohouse anthem ‘Aneeté (old you)’ 

Daniel Frost is the emerging Afrohouse visionary who released his latest celestial offering, ‘Aneeté (old you)’ on 15 May.

Written at 4am, and the product of an intense wave of creativity and inspiration, ‘Aneeté (old you)’ is a magical potion of Melodic Techno and Afrohouse, swaddled in a blanket of divinity. ‘Aneeté’ weaves powerful African chants with magnetising percussion and raw, heart-centred emotion. It’s a plea to remember and honour where we come from, and the life-changing moments that shape us.

Daniel reveals more about what the concept of ‘home’ means to him: “Home is the safe place the heart returns to. It’s the subtle memory of who we once were, the path we walked, and the future still alive within us. Aneeté is not just a track. It is a return to the essence, a celebration of the past, the present, and the evolving self.”

Influenced by the likes of South African Afrohouse giant Shimza, and Brooklyn-based, Benin-born icon Amémé, the California-based artist (who also has South African roots) holds close his African heritage within his music. With over a million streams across platforms, and performances alongside names like Liva K and Kasango, Daniel is quickly becoming a force in the global scene.

‘Aneeté’ marks the beginning of a bold new era for Daniel Frost, where every track is a ceremony of rhythm, memory and spirit.

Stream ‘Aneeté (old you)’ below:

Follow Daniel Frost:

Spotify – Instagram – YouTube