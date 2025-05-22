Brock B talks debut Tech House album, upcoming releases, self-doubt and more [Interview]

Melodic Dubstep and House producer Brock B, shared his debut offering Sounds of Tulum: Tech House Sessions Vol. 1 on 25 April. The vibrant 20 track album showcases his love for the luxurious Mexican town’s nightlife.

Brock B has multiple releases across labels, and a fast-growing fanbase, with the release of Sounds of Tulum: Tech House Sessions Vol. 1, further cementing his influence and impact. He’s known for creating vibrant, dancefloor-ready house grooves – ranging from Tech House to Afro House – all tailored for today’s club culture. His take on Melodic Dubstep colours outside of the lines, as he fuses it with the raw energy of a live rock guitar, bringing his distinct “rocktronic” edge to the world of bass music.

Whether he’s behind the decks, in the studio, or connecting directly with fans, Brock B is all about pushing boundaries, and building real connection through sound. In our interview with Brock B, he dives deeper into the inspiration behind the album, how he overcame self-doubt, and he reveals what he’s got in the pipeline for the near future!

Congratulations on the release of your album Tech House Sessions Vol. 1! What sparked the idea behind the album?

Appreciate it! The idea came after spending some time in Tulum and enjoying the outdoor, tribal nightlife that it’s known for. The album indirectly themes off of a club called Confessions where I had a lot of amazing experiences with close fam, so I wanted to capture that vibe into an album.

You’re known primarily as a melodic bass artist, but you also create a variety of house music styles. Can you tell us more about how you balance all these different sounds in your work?

I want my music to have emotional options. Some days, you need something intense and uplifting which I try to bring in my melodic bass. Other days, it’s just about the nightlife and club vibes, which is where house takes over. We all have more than one side to us, so I want my music to reflect those separate worlds for my listeners.

Was there a turning point during making this album, – possibly a song or a moment, – where you knew you had found ‘the sound’ you were chasing?

The turning point for me was when I made the hooks for ‘House of Dreams’. That song came from mashing two incomplete ideas together, and suddenly it just clicked! That one night of experimenting took me out of a production drought and led me to finishing tracks 16-20 on the album within a month (‘2AM Bounce’, ‘Life of Night’, ‘Into the Afters’ etc.), which became my favorite stretch on the album.

Did you ever experience self-doubt while creating this project, if so, what steps did you take to overcome it?

Absolutely. Before this album, I had only produced melodic bass, so diving into a new genre, especially committing to a full album in debuting the genre- definitely brought moments of doubt. I thought about taking it slow and releasing each song as a single, but having continuity was important, so I stuck with the full project. Eventually house became easier to make than my melodic bass, so I leaned into those productive nights and built it piece by piece. It taught me patience and focusing on each song one at a time, and reminded me that good things take time.

Walk us through your artistic approach with this album. Did you try any new techniques or make use of new software programmes?

The core idea behind this album was to create a seamless, hour-long continuous set. It ended up taking more songs than I thought (20), but it was worth it. During the process, I became a huge fan of Waves plugins, which really sped up my mixing workflow. I leaned heavily on Curves Equator, the IDX IQ Compressor, and FabFilter Q4’s spectral processing- these became my go-to tools for the entire album. As for VSTs, I stuck with my longtime staples: Serum, Spire, and Omnisphere.

What is your go-to method for when you need to boost your creativity?

For melodic bass, I tend to play an emotionally epic movie, but mute it; during the intense parts, I imagine what sound would be like for that scene, and try to build off of an audio-emotional connection to it until it starts to flow. But for nights I feel less artistic, I do what most producers hate to admit- scrolling through sounds and samples until you stumble on something that clicks- There’s memes about this for a reason… because it’s painfully true! It’s kind of like ending up at the wrong stage at a festival- you didn’t plan on psytrance, but now you’re in the middle of it, shirt off dazed and kissing a stranger, and it’s the best accident of your night. lol

You’ve also recently released the melodic bass single ‘Elysium’ with Ziv Shalev, out on Squad Nation. What drew you to collaborating with Ziv on this single in particular?

Ziv is by far the best guitarist I’ve worked with. As an Academy Award-winning guitarist, he has a deep understanding of tone and arrangement to elevate our tracks to another level. Since teaming up, I’ve been focused on blending his traditional rock tones with modern melodic bass, adding an analog edge that the genre often lacks.

What do you think is the recipe for a great song?

For tech house, continuity and sidechain compression is a must to get the rhythmic pumping effect- its all about creating vibes that make your head move even when you fight it. And for Melodic bass it’s the goosebump effect. It takes a lot more fx, especially in transitions like EQ filtering. Most importantly, it’s all about layering instruments so you get a huge, wide-open sound. It takes more compositional precision- like telling a story – so making that genre tends to take more effort.

When you think about the future, what do you hope this album plants – and what other releases, or projects do you have in the works?

I made this album to be one of those you can just drop into a set and let it ride. I put a lot into the flow so it plays like a set on its own. I’m working on the sequel called Sounds of South Africa: Afro House Sessions Vol. 2 which will be another continuous mix, but with Afro House. The goal is to drop albums in volumes representing different sounds of the world – I’m hoping it catches on over time! I’m also dropping several melodic dubstep singles this year with Ziv Shalev, which we will build toward an EP. Our next release is called ‘Give Up the Ghost’ which drops this June on Squad Nation.

