Toxic Rob drops sweltering EP ‘TOXIC SUMMER’

May 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Toxic Rob / Courtesy PR

Toxic Rob has returned with his blistering five-track EP, TOXIC SUMMER, which dropped on 23 May. TOXIC SUMMER is an enticing rollercoaster through sun-drenched Latin grooves, razor-sharp hip-hop cuts and vibrant pop-influenced electronic beats. This isn’t just a summer soundtrack, it’s a bold, unfiltered statement from Toxic Rob.

Each track brings a different flavour, but Toxic Rob’s signature confidence and fluid style tie it all together. Toxic Rob’s roots run deep, with his musical journey beginning at just 16-years-old, with the burgeoning artist eventually going on to studying audio engineering, setting a fertile foundation for his career. 

TOXIC SUMMER marks a triumphant new chapter for Toxic Rob, and not only showcases his versatility but his remarkable technical skill. From the infectious bounce of the opening track ‘GET LITE’,  to the fiery percussion-driven ‘TABLA’, and the dancefloor igniting ‘NOT LIKE ME’, Toxic Rob flexes both rhythm and personality. His breakout single ‘Dhunga’ with TroyBoi has garnered over a million streams and counting, landing him slots at festivals like Project Glow, HARD Summer and the infamous Red Rocks

TOXIC SUMMER is proof that Toxic Rob is fully in his element, regardless of tempo or genre.

Stream TOXIC SUMMER below:

 

Follow Toxic Rob:

Spotify  – Instagram FacebookYouTubeSoundCloud 

