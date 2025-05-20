Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
1001Tracklists shares top 10 tracks played at EDC Las Vegas
Mau P drops release date for new single ‘LIKE I LIKE IT’ 
XCENTRiC unveils groove-laden Tech House track ‘Get Down’

Mau P drops release date for new single ‘LIKE I LIKE IT’ 

May 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Mau P / Mau P Facebook

With a sound characterised by captivating basslines and groove-induced house melodies, interwoven with a deep connection to the underground, Mau P has taken over the scene since his breakout 2022 hit, Drugs from Amsterdam’

Since then, the 28-year-old Dutch artist has consistently delivered hit after hit, and has worked with some of the most influential artists in the game. His releases like ‘Metro’ with Kevin De Vries and ‘Gimme That Bounce,’ along with his latest offering ‘The Less I Know the Better’ on Nervous records, has solidified his profound presence and impact. 

Now, Mau P is gearing up to release his latest banger on Friday, 23 May. Announced on his social media yesterday, the unreleased track has already done the rounds at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas last weekend, and has had fans in a frenzy since he first introduced it into his sets as ‘ID 5’ .

Advertisement

Follow Mau P:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

May 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

1001Tracklists shares top 10 tracks played at EDC Las Vegas

May 20, 2025
Next Post

XCENTRiC unveils groove-laden Tech House track ‘Get Down’

May 20, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You