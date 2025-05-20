Mau P drops release date for new single ‘LIKE I LIKE IT’ 

With a sound characterised by captivating basslines and groove-induced house melodies, interwoven with a deep connection to the underground, Mau P has taken over the scene since his breakout 2022 hit, ‘Drugs from Amsterdam’.

Since then, the 28-year-old Dutch artist has consistently delivered hit after hit, and has worked with some of the most influential artists in the game. His releases like ‘Metro’ with Kevin De Vries and ‘Gimme That Bounce,’ along with his latest offering ‘The Less I Know the Better’ on Nervous records, has solidified his profound presence and impact.

Now, Mau P is gearing up to release his latest banger on Friday, 23 May. Announced on his social media yesterday, the unreleased track has already done the rounds at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas last weekend, and has had fans in a frenzy since he first introduced it into his sets as ‘ID 5’ .

