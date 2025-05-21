Glastonbury increases size of dance music areas for 2025 edition

Dark Mode Light Mode
May 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by anna-m

Glastonbury fever is gaining traction as the festival draws closer. The festival shared its new and improved site map last weekend, which showcases bold changes across key dance music hubs. Areas like Shangri-La, Silver Hayes, Arcadia and The Glade are getting major makeovers!

Shangri-La expands with a brand new section called Dragon’s Tail, complete with a bar and a lot more space to explore. Its 2025 theme, The Wilding, comes with a full redesign and four new stages. Silver Hayes will also expand, relocating its iconic Firmly Rooted Soundsystem stage. While The Levels and Lonely Hearts Club get roomier, the indoor Assembly stage will get smaller. 

Arcadia and The Glade will increase the size of their crowd zones, and The Other Stage gets a big boost in capacity as the nearby Oxlyers campsite is reduced in size. Public camping grows in areas like Pylon Ground and South Park 2, with more toilets added around the site.

Glastonbury remains at the forefront of top-tier music festival experiences, and continues to break new ground with each edition. Tickets for this year’s instalment sold out in a record 35 minutes last year! The festival is set to take place from Wednesday, 25 June until Sunday, 29 June

For the full festival map, click HERE 

Follow Glastonbury:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook

May 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

May 21, 2025
