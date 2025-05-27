Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel ‘The Odes of Orbyz’

The Tomorrowland brand continues to grow its momentum outside of the festival space. This time, they’ve launched a brand new fictional novel, The Odes of Orbyz.

The book serves as the narrative heartbeat of Tomorrowland 2025 in Belgium, which is set to take place in Boom from July 18-20 and July 25-27. The story is set in the icy world of Orbyz, and follows the story of Tybla, a battle-hardened warrior turned spiritual seeker, as she unravels the mysteries of a deadly mine explosion.

The Odes of Orbyz marks the festival’s third foray into fantasy fiction, following previous fiction novels The Spirit of Life and The Book of Wisdom. The book spans 300 pages, and is available in English and Dutch, exclusively via the Tomorrowland Store.

Tomorrowland is currently running a competition for two Full Madness Passes at Tomorrowland Belgium 2025. All you need to do is purchase a copy of The Odes of Orbyz to stand a chance to win a Golden Ticket, which will give the winner access to the Orbyz MainStage.

