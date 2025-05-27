Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Don Diablo announces new single with Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin''
Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel ‘The Odes of Orbyz’

Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel ‘The Odes of Orbyz’

May 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland / Tomorrowland Facebook

The Tomorrowland brand continues to grow its momentum outside of the festival space. This time, they’ve launched a brand new fictional novel, The Odes of Orbyz.

The book serves as the narrative heartbeat of Tomorrowland 2025 in Belgium, which is set to take place in Boom from July 18-20 and July 25-27. The story is set in the icy world of Orbyz, and follows the story of Tybla, a battle-hardened warrior turned spiritual seeker, as she unravels the mysteries of a deadly mine explosion.

The Odes of Orbyz marks the festival’s third foray into fantasy fiction, following previous fiction novels The Spirit of Life and The Book of Wisdom. The book spans 300 pages, and is available in English and Dutch, exclusively via the Tomorrowland Store.

Advertisement

Tomorrowland is currently running a competition for two Full Madness Passes at Tomorrowland Belgium 2025. All you need to do is purchase a copy of The Odes of Orbyz to stand a chance to win a Golden Ticket, which will give the winner access to the Orbyz MainStage.

Follow Tomorrowland Store:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook

May 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Don Diablo announces new single with Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin''

May 27, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You