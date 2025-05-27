Dark Mode Light Mode
Polar Bears talk new single 'Good On You', Polar Productions & drop exclusive 1 hour mix [Interview]
Don Diablo announces new single with Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin"
Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel 'The Odes of Orbyz'

Don Diablo announces new single with Nelly Furtado ‘Doing Nothin”

May 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Don Diablo / Don Diablo Facebook

Don Diablo revealed that he’s been working on a track with global pop and R&B sensation Nelly Furtado for over a year. He shared the exciting news on his social media yesterday, stating that Nelly is one of his “all time favorites”. 

The track, titled Doing Nothin’, doesn’t have an official release date yet, however, Don shared a snippet of it on his socials. Based on the preview, the single sounds like another undisputed Don Diablo hit! 

On Instagram, Don shared; A year in the making! Proud to announce my new single “Doing Nothing” with one of my all-time favorite voices…the amazing nellyfurtado ❤️ Swipe ➡️ to hear a preview! Hope you guys are ready for this one! #ComingSoon”.

Advertisement

Recently, Don Diablo’s Drum and Bass alias CONTROL ALT DELETE released another hard-hitting single featuring Grime legend Scruffizer titled ‘Head Banger’.

May 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

