Polar Bears talk new single ‘Good On You’, Polar Productions & drop exclusive 1 hour mix [Interview]

We caught up with the dynamic multi-media duo Polar Bears, also known as Zero and Snowball. The eccentric pair dropped their uplifting house-inspired single ‘Good On You’ on 16 May with anonymous vocalist Nevve, who has also worked with the likes of KSHMR and Subtronics.

Polar Bears initially began as a playful fusion of visual storytelling and high-energy beats, which has now grown into a bold, genre-blending project that’s earned the duo a distinct and prosperous path in electronic music. From underground parties to some of the world’s biggest stages, Polar Bears have collaborated with the likes of Paris Hilton and BEAUZ, with releases on Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s imprint Smash The House, as well as Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records.

In our interview with Polar Bears we chat about balancing creativity and structure while producing, they reveal the artistic process behind ‘Good On You’, and they share an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Your single ‘Good On You’ recently dropped. On social media you shared that the track is about owning your growth or glow-up. Was there a specific moment or experience that inspired the message behind the track?

Zero: Absolutely. The heart of ‘Good On You’ was inspired by that quiet moment when you look back at everything you’ve pushed through — the doubts, the setbacks, the reinventions — and realize you didn’t just survive, you leveled up.

For us, it came after a stretch where we were rebuilding — creatively, mentally, and in our personal lives. We’d been pouring into the Polar Bears universe, but we hadn’t paused to reflect on how far we’d come. Then one day, during a studio session, that phrase just hit: “Damn, it looks good on you.” It was like recognizing your own glow in the mirror — not out of ego, but out of pride and self-acceptance.

We brought that exact feeling to the record. Nevve’s vocals channeled it perfectly — that soft confidence, that warmth that says you earned this version of you. We hope everyone who hears it feels like they’ve got permission to celebrate their evolution. Because if you’ve been doing the work, the glow-up really does look good on you.

Can you tell us about the creative process behind ‘Good on You’ and working with Nevve?

Zero: Absolutely. Creating ‘Good On You’ was one of those rare sessions where everything just clicked. We had this instrumental idea that felt like it was glowing from the inside out — uplifting, confident, driving. We knew immediately we needed a voice that could bring emotional depth without overpowering that sense of ease and self-assurance.

Enter Nevve.

We’ve been fans of her work for years. There’s a magic to how they craft toplines — it’s never just about hitting the notes, it’s about feeling the story. When we sent over the track, they came back with a concept that honestly gave us chills. The lyrics felt like an affirmation — subtle, poetic, and powerful.

Snowball: From there, it became a true collaboration. We fine-tuned the production to give every word space to breathe while still keeping that momentum in the drop. It was important that the track felt both intimate and danceable — like a personal victory anthem you could still lose yourself to on the dancefloor.

Working with Nevve elevated the whole project. Their vocals added soul, her storytelling gave it weight, and together we created something that feels timeless — like the soundtrack to your glow-up.

Stream ‘Good On You’ below:

How do you balance creativity with structure when producing a track?

Zero: That’s a great question — for us, it’s all about tension and flow. Creativity without structure is chaos, and structure without creativity is lifeless. So we build a playground where both can thrive.

Usually, one of us starts with a wild idea — maybe it’s a weird synth texture, a vocal sample, or a drop that hits just a little sideways. That’s the creative spark. But once that idea has legs, we start laying down the framework: intro, buildup, drop, breakdown, etc. We treat it like scoring a film — every section has a purpose, a feeling it’s supposed to evoke.

We’ll ask ourselves:

What story is this telling?

Where does the energy rise and fall?

Are we keeping the listener engaged and surprised?

And then — the most important part — we step back. We give it time. We listen to it in the car, in headphones, at 2am. If it doesn’t hit us emotionally or physically every time, we go back in.

Snowball: So it’s a push and pull. We let the creative side make the mess, then let the structured side clean it up without losing the magic. That’s where the best Polar Bears tracks live — in that balance.

Polar Bears are on a mission to craft the most creative and unforgettable dance music experiences in the world. Aside from your distinct aesthetic, what makes the Polar Bears experience different from other electronic music acts right now?

Snowball: We come from a production background — through Polar Productions, we’ve designed visuals and show concepts for artists like ILLENIUM, Eric Prydz, and Afterlife. That behind-the-scenes knowledge lets us reverse-engineer the wow-factor and bring it into our own live experiences in ways most people wouldn’t expect from a DJ duo.

So when fans come to a Polar Bears show, they’re not just there to dance — they’re stepping into a story. One with depth, with heart, and with a hell of a lot of snow.

You’re set to perform at Into The Horizon Music Festival and Same Same But Different Festival later this year. What can your fans expect from these performances? Are you planning any surprises or guest appearances?

Zero: We’re beyond excited to bring the full Polar Bears experience to Into The Horizon and Same Same But Different festivals this year. Fans can expect brand-new visuals, upgraded LED helmets, and our signature snowstorms—even in the California heat. At Into The Horizon, we’ll be delivering a high-energy, house-forward set alongside heavyweights like The Chainsmokers and Sofi Tukker. Then at Same Same But Different, we’re taking over the lakeside stage with an immersive, beach-meets-Arctic rave vibe. As far as guests we do have an unreleased record with one of the most prolific vocalists in dance music that we are sitting on…. We shall see 😉

Let’s chat about your production company Polar Productions. What sparked the inspiration behind starting your own production company, and can you tell us about the vision behind it?

Snowball: Polar Productions was born from a simple but powerful realization: we didn’t just want to play shows — we wanted to build worlds. Before Polar Bears was even a DJ project, we were already obsessed with how lighting, visuals, stage design, and storytelling could completely transform a set into an experience. We were designing show concepts for other artists — ILLENIUM, Eric Prydz, Afterlife — and it clicked: why not create a space where we could develop the craziest ideas without limits?

The vision behind Polar Productions is to merge music, art, and technology in ways that push the boundaries of live performance. We’re not just a visuals team or a lighting crew — we’re architects of atmosphere. Every laser, every snowflake, every LED pixel is intentional, meant to immerse people in something cinematic and emotionally resonant.

Zero: It also gives us full creative control over the Polar Bears project — our live shows are an extension of the world we’re building in the music. And as we grow, we want to open that world up, helping other artists create unforgettable experiences that go beyond a standard DJ set. We’re here to raise the bar — not just for ourselves, but for the culture.

When you compose and produce, do you make music for yourself or do you make it with others in mind?

Zero: We always start by making music for ourselves — if it doesn’t move us, it won’t move anyone else. But as the track develops, we think about how it’ll hit live, how fans will feel it, and where it fits in the story we’re telling. It’s heart first, then intention.

What’s the weirdest or most amazing reaction you’ve had to your music?

Snowball: At EDC, we went way overboard with confetti — total whiteout. What made it wild? Hundreds of fans showed up in penguin suits. So mid-set, we had a full-on Arctic rave: blizzard conditions, penguins everywhere, and pure chaos on the dancefloor. Absolute magic.

Are there any non-musical influences (films, literature, visual art) that’s significantly shaped your work and career so far?

Zero: Definitely. We draw a ton of inspiration from film, animation, and immersive storytelling — Something that’s inspired our Animated Series that will be coming out soon as well. We want our shows to feel cinematic, like you’ve stepped into another dimension.

Snowball: Surprisingly, Paris Hilton has been a major influence. Working with her on records and performances opened our eyes to how branding, persona and world-building can elevate a music project. She’s a master of turning every moment into an experience — and that mindset shaped how we approach everything from stage design to social content. She’s not just an icon; she’s a creative force and we’re lucky to call her a collaborator and friend.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

Zero: We’ve got a lot in the works right now — new music, new visuals, and some of our most ambitious show concepts yet. We do have a follow-up single to ‘Good On You’ that takes our sound into a more cinematic, emotional space while still keeping that dancefloor energy. We’re also expanding the Polar Bears universe with a new animated series where our latest track will serve as the theme song.

Snowball: Feature-wise, we’ve got something brewing with another legendary vocalist — can’t say who yet, but fans who loved our work with Nevve are going to be all in. And of course, we’re bringing the full experience to Into the Horizon and Same Same But Different festivals later this year — expect surprises, characters, and maybe even a few flying snowballs.

Stream Polar Bears exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

Polar Bears – Good On You

Lumine – Don’t Worry

Solardo & LOWES – Message In A Bottle

CYRIL & James Blunt – Tears Dry Tonight

Bingo Players – Cry Just A Little (Polar Bears Flip)

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings

David Guetta x Hypaton x Europe – The Final Countdown (Shorter Edit)

NIIKO X SWAE – Drop It Low

Polar Bears – Are You Ready

Agatino Romero & Umberto Tozzi – Gloria (Ownboss Remix)

Polar Bears – Postman

Polar Bears – Signs

Chris Lake x Amber Mark – In My Head

Felix Jaehn & Jonas Blue – Past Life (Jodie Harsh Remix)

Massano & Braev – Fade Away

Polar Bears – One More

Rufus Du Sol – In The Moment (Adriatique Remix Shorter Radio Edit)

Sammy Virji & Issey Cross – Nostalgia

FISHER – Stay

James Hype – Don’t Wake Me Up

