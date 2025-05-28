Martin Garrix and Lauv unveil stellar breakup ballad ‘MAD’ with accompanying music video

Martin Garrix has dropped another modern day classic, this time around with American vocalist and musician Lauv.

‘MAD’ is a strikingly beautiful love ballad where Lauv’s vocals shine brightly amidst the backdrop of Martin’s delicate, yet powerful production.

Stream ‘MAD’ below:

Lauv is a producer, singer/songwriter who has worked with the likes of Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie and Alessia Cara. He had his breakout in 2018 with his single ‘I Like Me Better’, which has over 2 million Spotify plays and counting. Lauv is also a huge advocate for mental health, and established the Blue Boy Foundation to raise awareness around mental health conditions.

The accompanying music video is light, playful and funny. It features a heartbroken Lauv, whose girlfriend just broke up with him. He then messages Martin to let him know about the news, and Martin surprises him with a luxurious, adventure-filled trip on a private jet, as well as high-end, exclusive accommodation. In the video, Lauv tries to escape the reality of the breakup and his ex, however, he just can’t seem to escape her.

Watch the music video below:

