Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel 'The Odes of Orbyz'
Martin Garrix and Lauv unveil stellar breakup ballad ‘MAD’ with accompanying music video
Glastonbury attendees left without tickets after glamping company collapses

Martin Garrix and Lauv unveil stellar breakup ballad ‘MAD’ with accompanying music video

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Lauv & Martin Garrix / Martin Garrix Facebook

Martin Garrix has dropped another modern day classic, this time around with American vocalist and musician Lauv

‘MAD’ is a strikingly beautiful love ballad where Lauv’s vocals shine brightly amidst the backdrop of Martin’s delicate, yet powerful production. 

Stream ‘MAD’ below:

Advertisement

Lauv is a producer, singer/songwriter who has worked with the likes of Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie and Alessia Cara. He had his breakout in 2018 with his single ‘I Like Me Better’, which has over 2 million Spotify plays and counting. Lauv is also a huge advocate for mental health, and established the Blue Boy Foundation to raise awareness around mental health conditions. 

The accompanying music video is light, playful and funny. It features a heartbroken Lauv, whose girlfriend just broke up with him. He then messages Martin to let him know about the news, and Martin surprises him with a luxurious, adventure-filled trip on a private jet, as well as high-end, exclusive accommodation. In the video, Lauv tries to escape the reality of the breakup and his ex, however, he just can’t seem to escape her.

Watch the music video below:

Follow Martin Garrix:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

Follow Lauv: 

SpotifyInstagramFacebook 

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Tomorrowland launches new fantasy novel 'The Odes of Orbyz'

May 27, 2025
Next Post

Glastonbury attendees left without tickets after glamping company collapses

May 28, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You