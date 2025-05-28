Glastonbury attendees left without tickets after glamping company collapses

A number of people have been left without Glastonbury tickets or accommodation for this year’s festival. Yurtel, a luxury glamping company based in Wiltshire, recently announced that they’re ceasing business, and are due to undergo liquidation proceedings.

BBC News broke the devastating news last week. The company offered high-end festival packages, including tickets and upscale accommodation, with prices ranging from £10,000 for a deluxe tent to £16,000 for a presidential suite. Yurtel informed customers via email that it will no longer fulfill their bookings and that refunds won’t be issued. Instead, affected individuals will need to file claims through the company’s liquidation process.

Glastonbury organisers have stated they are not responsible for the lost tickets, explaining that although Yurtel had been allocated tickets as one of a few local campsites, it failed to pay for them. Glastonbury representatives told BBC News; “Anyone who has paid Yurtel for a package including Glastonbury 2025 tickets will need to pursue any potential recompense available from them via the liquidation process as outlined in their communication to you. We are not able to incur the cost or responsibility of their loss or replacement.”

Anyone who would like a refund has to make a claim, by sending an email to [email protected]

Glastonbury is less than a month away, and is taking place from 25 – 29 June at Worthy Farm, Somerset in the UK. Headliners include Charli xcx, Doechii, Overmono and Four Tet.