DGTL ADE 2025: Amsterdam’s electronic music powerhouse returns

DGTL ADE 2025 storms back to Amsterdam’s NDSM Warehouse from Thursday, October 23 to Sunday, October 26, unleashing six genre-spanning shows that cement its rep as a trailblazer in electronic music. The opener features Confidence Man, Australia’s electrifying dance crew, blending disco, pop, and electro with a theatrical edge that’s earned them global buzz.

The lineup’s a stacked deck: MEUTE fuses techno with brass-driven chaos, Ben Böhmer delivers his signature melodic live set, and night owls get hit with raw powerhouses like Patrick Mason, 999999999, and Boys Noize & SPFDJ. Sunday’s FUSE takeover brings house royalty – Raresh, Traumer, Enzo Siragusa – while rising acts like Emvae & Moxes, hailed by 3voor12 as “ones to watch,” and vinyl maestro DouDou MD keep the momentum fresh and fierce.

The NDSM Warehouse’s gritty industrial shell morphs daily: Thursday ignites with vibrant pop and disco, Friday grooves to MEUTE’s brass-techno hybrid, Saturday swings from Ben Böhmer’s golden-hour dreamscapes to a late-night techno onslaught, and Sunday locks into FUSE’s sleek house rhythms. Live sets from Parra for Cuva’s soulful electronics to all-night marathons by Daria Kolosova and Pegassi keep the vibe dynamic – shifting from introspective chills to unrelenting beats that stretch until sunrise. It’s a sonic rollercoaster tailored for every breed of electronic fan.

A crown jewel of the Amsterdam Dance Event, DGTL ADE isn’t just a gig – it’s a pulse-check on electronic music’s evolution. By pairing heavyweights with breakout talent, it bridges the genre’s past and future, from Mees Salomé’s layered progressions to SESH’s gritty rave throwdowns. Its knack for balancing emotional resonance with high-octane energy makes it a cornerstone for fans and artists alike. DGTL ADE 2025 doesn’t play it safe, it redefines the game.

Tickets available: HERE