Zealous Records celebrates 4 year mark with sensational ‘Summer VA’ 

Zealous Records commemorates four years of championing underground electronic music with their highly anticipated Summer VA, out today! Featuring the likes of Ollie Nick, Zak Cox and Orce Jordanov, the 6-track compilation is an undefeated stand-out within the tech house arena.

The VA features a standout roster of emerging artists, each offering a unique sonic story designed for peak-time play. Additionally, the EP has already received support from industry icons such as Jamie Jones, Goosey and Ramin Rezaie.

Renowned for its deep tech, minimal and refined club aesthetic, the label stays true to its roots by curating forward-thinking tracks from rising European talents that marry dancefloor functionality with emotional depth.

From the ‘90s house-influenced opening track, ‘Wants You Back’ by Zak Cox, to Luca Cucullo’s deep tech daydream ‘Struggle’ which is laced with introspection and grit, to the carefree energy of Eros Santisi’s ‘Mi Lova’, the compilation is a breath of fresh air sure to have listeners moving and grooving.

