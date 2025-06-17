ILLENIUM announces 1 night only show at Red Rocks

ILLENIUM returns to the Colorado, Red Rocks this Summer with an exclusive one night only show! The news dropped yesterday, and fans are beaming with excitement online.

The Grammy award nominee will take over Red Rocks on Wednesday, 20 August 2025. Pre-sales aren’t available yet, however you can sign up for them here. There’s been no update on any supporting lineup just yet, so keep an eye out on ILLENIUM‘s socials for that.

Melodic bass icon ILLENIUM is known for his extravagant live shows which incorporate live instruments, visual storytelling, and on the odd occasion pyrotechnics. 57 of his tracks have appeared on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and in 2022 he won his first Billboard Music Award for his 2021 album Fallen Embers.

This show is bound to be an unforgettable and historical moment! Don’t miss out, register for pre-sales today.

Follow ILLENIUM:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – Twitter