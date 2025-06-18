New study reveals massive gender disparity in Ibiza DJ bookings

A recent study led by journalist and head of Clubbing.TV, Laureline Teste, has revealed a significant gender imbalance in Ibiza’s club scene. Out of the 980 acts which were manually reviewed, only 22% of women and non-binary folk were booked (a total of 214 artists), while men made up 78% of the bookings (bringing the total number of men to 766).

In the report, Clubbing.TV acknowledges that there could be room for slight error as the findings were conducted manually and not automated. In the report they shared; “we acknowledge a small margin of error, as this is the result of manual, non-automated research. But the scale of the imbalance remains unmistakable.”

The data, which was collected from club line-ups via Instagram and Ibiza Spotlight Listings, covered major venues including Pacha, Hï Ibiza, Amnesia, Club Chinois and Ushuaïa. The worst gender disparity was seen at Marco Carola’s Pacha event, where over 90% of performers were male. Other events by The Martinez Brothers, Bedouin, and Mëstiza also had less than 15% female or non-binary representation.

The report also noted that women and non-binary DJs are often relegated to early set times or smaller rooms compared to make artists. According to an article on Resident Advisor, Laureline described the current scene as resembling an “exclusive boys’ club,” where male artists repeatedly book one another, excluding women and those who identify as non-binary.

However, some progress is evident. Events like Defected at Pacha and Francis Mercier’s Solèy at Club Chinois showed higher inclusion, with around 28% of their line-ups featuring female or non-binary artists.

For the full report, click HERE