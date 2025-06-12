Hostage Situation talk upcoming debut album, the influence of the Denver bass scene and more! [Interview]

Hostage Situation are the mighty trio taking over the bass scene with their superlative take on Dubstep and Riddim. Since their inception in 2021, the Denver-based outfit have become known for their enticing performances and ability to “take crowds hostage” with their immersive shows and track selections.

After epic sets at festivals like Forbidden Kingdom and Supernatural Festival, as well as sold-out headline shows at Meow Wolf Denver, and The Gothic Theatre, along with a slew of successful releases, Hostage Situation are now at the helm of one of the most pivotal moments in their career, with the announcement of their upcoming debut album Hostile Frequencies.

The album will be unleashed on 2 October, with the lead single ‘Burn For You’ (released on 12 June), setting an indomitable foundation for the project, and their forthcoming tour schedule. In our exclusive interview with the trailblazing trio, they discuss what the album means to them, the influence of the Denver scene, as well as plans for the near future.

Your debut album Hostile Frequencies drops October 2nd. How does it feel to be releasing your first full-length project, and what does this milestone represent for Hostage Situation?

The fun thing about an album is it’s not contained within just a single release, so there’s a lot more space to make a story out of the work and showcase things that are honestly unexpected for people who have been listening to the project thus far. All three of us are producers working on this album, so you’re getting three different inputs on the sound and direction – a three-headed monster in the studio.

I think this album is a huge milestone for us, and the large canvas of an album has really allowed us to be as creative as possible with this music and creating a story. I think people are going to be surprised by the diversity but will still notice that classic Hostage sound along with a bunch of new stuff that we have been experimenting with.

‘Burn For You’ serves as the lead single from the album. What makes this track the perfect introduction to Hostile Frequencies?

‘Burn For You’ is the perfect introduction because we really went all out with this track in terms of production, and I think this is our best vocal work that we’ve done on a track so far. It’s a little bit of everything – from emotional melodic moments that get you teary-eyed to an explosive drop that makes people go crazy.

I think ‘Burn For You’ is the perfect introduction to the album because this is one of those tracks that we finished in what some people would consider a very short amount of time, but in my opinion it’s the perfect amount of time. Creativity was just flowing, and we actually did the vocals on this track ourselves. This is something that you’re going to see a lot more from us in the album and after the album is released. I think ‘Burn For You’ showcases our production skills as well as songwriting skills in a special way. On top of all of that, this song absolutely bangs live and we are absolutely stoked to finally share it with everyone.

You’ve described your brand as “taking crowds hostage” during performances. How does this concept translate into your studio work and album production?

All three of us have been going to electronic shows for over a decade now, and it’s really special being able to get in the studio and translate the moments that made us fall in love with the scene into our own songs.

The idea of sonically taking the crowd hostage is an experience we have tried to create when making our songs and sets for live shows. I think that our diversity of genres and timing in our sets really drives home the idea of taking the crowd’s attention hostage.

Since forming in 2021, you’ve gone from local Denver shows to major festivals like Forbidden Kingdom and Wakaan. What’s been the most surreal moment in this rapid ascent?

Starting out, we have definitely played those shows where there’s 20 people and no one’s moving, but pushing through and seeing this concept come to life – especially in our hometown selling out Meow Wolf, Church Nightclub, and Gothic Theater – it’s something that all three of us hold very dear to our hearts and is very special to see come to fruition.

We started playing illegal desert raves in Arizona with very small crowds, so to work our way up to selling out thousand-plus capacity venues is extremely special for all of us. Those moments stepping up on the stage in our city with a sold-out crowd to see us is unmatched. We are forever grateful for the Denver scene; they were a large part in growing Hostage to what it is today. It will forever be our favorite market to play in.

Your sound blends heavy Dubstep and Riddim with more emotionally-driven elements. How do you balance these contrasting moods within your productions?

Denver is such a special place for the bass scene. The amount of inspiration you can get just walking down the street on any given weekend is wild. I have been guilty of leaving the club early just to go to the studio and get an idea down.

Growing up in Denver as a young EDM enthusiast was very inspiring and is the reason why we are where we are today. The overwhelming amount of talent made us work really hard to reach where we are today. I also think the Denver scene inspired us to create a wide range of different genres rather than just sticking to one.

What can fans expect from Hostile Frequencies that they haven’t heard from Hostage Situation before?

Fans can expect the unexpected on this one. The amount of diversity on this album is really cool and I think there’s a lot of cool shit. The truth is, we are fans of music – all music, all genres. We are students of the game and put that into our production.

I think this album showcases the wide variety of our takes on all of these different genres that we enjoy. While it’s different, you’ll still be able to tell that we made it. We’re really excited for this and think it’s going to be a huge moment for us.

What goes into creating those “hostage situation” moments during your live performances?

We pull from our own experiences being in the audience and what captivates us the most. With those memories, we have the tools to build a moment and share it with everyone else, and I think that’s the most hostage thing I’ve ever said.

I think sonically taking the crowd hostage is an experience that we strive to create in every one of our live sets and even songs. We’re always thinking about creating special moments to take

With the album dropping and tour dates coming soon, what are your biggest goals for the rest of 2025?

Our biggest goal right now is to have this tour be the best experience that we can give and continue to make this project bigger and better with every day. After 2025, I have plans to “blow up and then act like I don’t know nobody.” -Riff Raff

I think 2025 is going to be the biggest year for us yet. With this album and other plans that I cannot disclose at the moment, you’re going to be seeing a lot of us this year. There’s nothing like being able to share a body of work, followed by a headline tour with your fans. We hope to see you all out on the road, take pictures, share stories, and rage in the pit.

