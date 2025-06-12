Hamdi announces biggest US tour to date featuring a heavyweight lineup

Get ready for a bass-fueled takeover! Hamdi has just unveiled his Hamdi FC USA FALL 2025 TOUR, hitting the ground running on September 19, 2025. Hailing from Brighton with Oxford roots, this electronic music innovator has been shaking up the scene with his slick mix of Dubstep, UK Garage and Grime.

His 2022 banger ‘Skanka’ turned heads, with DJ Mag calling it a modern classic and big names like Skrillex, Knife Party, and Fred Again.. throwing their weight behind it. The UK underground has embraced him too, with legends like DJ EZ, Skream, and Mala giving nods of approval. With releases on labels like Southpoint and Influx Audio, plus high-octane DJ sets alongside acts like Coki and Holy Goof, Hamdi’s carved out a reputation as a producer who brings the heat every time.

His latest track, ‘Orchid’, dropped on March 28, 2025, teaming up with LYNY for a Deep Dubstep and Grime hybrid that clocks in at 140 BPM in F Minor. Packed with booming basslines, sharp rhythms, and moody atmospheres, it’s a perfect fit for Hamdi’s boundary-pushing catalog. Landing on Beatport’s 140 / Deep Dubstep Shortlist: March 2025, it’s clear this collab’s got the scene buzzing, proving he’s still got his finger on the pulse.

This tour’s shaping up to be massive, with Mall Grab, Digital Mystikz, Dylan Brady, and more jumping on board to amp up the vibe. Following the wild success of his Intimate Clubs Only run, aka Abomination, and epic festival slots at EDC Las Vegas, Glastonbury (complete with a secret b2b with Sammy Virji), and Hard Summer, Hamdi’s no stranger to packing venues. From a 20,000-strong crowd in Japan to sold-out stateside shows, his live game is unmatched. Mark your calendars, this tour’s set to bring the noise to US fans in a big way.

Sign-up for pre-sale tickets HERE

Follow Hamdi:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X