Paul van Dyk talks 11th album ‘This World Is Ours’, balancing emotional depth with dancefloor appeal & more [Interview]

We caught up with one of the most influential figures in the history of electronic music, Paul van Dyk. An undisputed pioneer of Trance music, Paul has been shaping the global soundscape for over three decades, headlining the world’s biggest festivals and earning countless accolades, including being named the world’s No. 1 DJ twice by DJ Mag. With eleven studio albums under his belt, including the Grammy-nominated Reflections, his impact on dance culture is nothing short of monumental.

Now, as he embarks on a new chapter with the release of his 11th album This World Is Ours (TWIO), Paul is once again decimating boundaries. TWIO, which was released on 11 April via VANDIT Records, explores the evolving relationship between humanity, nature and artificial intelligence.

In our exclusive interview with Paul van Dyk, he dives into the themes of his album This World Is Ours, discusses the role music of music in the rapidly changing technological landscape, as well as the message he hopes listeners take away from the album.

Congratulations on the release of your album This World Is Ours! The album delves into poignant themes related to the impact of AI and technology on humanity’s future. You’re known for expertly balancing emotional depth with dancefloor energy in your music. How did you ensure this balance comes across in This World Is Ours?

Thank you! Balancing emotional depth with dancefloor energy has always been central to my work. With This World Is Ours, I aimed to reflect on our current relationship with technology, especially AI, without losing the human touch. I started each track focusing on emotion rather than gear, ensuring that the music resonates on a human level. This approach allowed me to maintain that signature energy while delving into deeper themes.

With 30 tracks, this album is quite expansive. How did you approach the production to maintain cohesion across such a large body of work?

While the core album comprises 15 tracks, each was crafted to contribute to a cohesive narrative exploring our interaction with technology. I collaborated with artists who share a curiosity about our future, ensuring that each piece, while unique, aligns with the overarching theme. This collaborative spirit helped maintain unity throughout the album.

You’ve mentioned concerns about AI reaching self-awareness and what that could mean for humanity. How do you see music playing a role in navigating the challenges posed by advancing technology?

Music has the power to humanize complex issues. In the face of rapidly advancing AI, music can serve as a reminder of what makes us uniquely human—our emotions, empathy, and creativity. Through this album, I hope to inspire reflection on how we can coexist with technology without losing our essence.

This album features collaborations with artists like John 00 Fleming, FUENKA, and Sue McLaren. How did these partnerships shape the final sound of the album?

Making music is one of the best things in the world. Making it with friends is even better. Collaborating with artists like John 00 Fleming and FUENKA brought diverse perspectives to the project. Their unique styles enriched the album’s sound, allowing us to explore the intersection of technology and humanity from multiple angles. Vocalists like Sue McLaren, Ekko or Julia Westlin put into words what the music says through energy. These partnerships were instrumental in pushing the creative boundaries of the album.

Your collaboration with John 00 Fleming on ‘Against The Algorithm’ looks at the immense impact algorithms have on human behaviour. Can you share more about this track’s creation and its significance?

‘Against The Algorithm’ was born from our shared dislike of music being limited to 2:30ish minutes to fit into playlists and radio rotations. It shines a light on our concern about how algorithms influence our choices, often prioritizing formula over feeling. We aimed to create a track that challenges this norm by releasing an almost 10-minute-long audible journey. It’s a statement against the homogenization of art in the digital age.

‘The Poem’ is a unique track where you experimented with AI-generated creativity. What was the inspiration behind this piece, and how did it come to life?

‘The Poem’ was an experiment to explore AI’s creative capabilities. I prompted an AI to write and speak a poem about the sea and nature with a positive outlook. The result was surprisingly – and scarily – human-like. It served as a fitting conclusion to the album’s themes.

How has your personal and professional relationship with technology shifted in recent years?

I’ve always embraced technology in my music and live shows. While technology offers incredible tools, it’s crucial to ensure it serves to enhance human creativity rather than replace it.

You’ve been a cornerstone of the Trance and electronic scene for decades. What keeps you inspired after all these years?

The ever-evolving landscape of electronic music and the connection with audiences worldwide continue to inspire me. Witnessing how music can unite people and evoke profound emotions reinforces my passion. It’s this shared experience that drives me to keep creating and performing.

How do you hope listeners interpret the album’s message?

I hope listeners see This World Is Ours as an invitation to reflect on our relationship with technology and the importance of preserving our humanity. It’s a call to remain conscious of the choices we make and to ensure that, as we advance technologically, we don’t lose sight of what makes us human.

Looking ahead, how do you see the themes explored in This World Is Ours evolving in your future projects?

The themes of technology and humanity will continue to influence my work. As we navigate this rapidly changing world, I aim to create music that not only resonates on the dancefloor but also prompts deeper thought about our collective journey. Future projects will likely delve further into these intersections, exploring new dimensions of our evolving narrative.

Stream This World Is Ours below:

Upcoming Tour Dates:

27 June – Bolivar Beach, Athens, GRC

28 June – Luminosity Festival, Zandvoort, NL

12 July – Airbeat One Festival, Neustadt-Glewe, GER

1 Aug – Sunrise Festival, Kolobrzeg, PL

2 Aug – Nature One, Kastellaun, GER

23 Aug – Mysteryland, Vijfhuizen, NL

18 Sept – SHINE IBIZA, Ibiza, ES

20 Sept – SHINE Nottingham Open Air, Nottingham, UK

25 Sept – SHINE IBIZA, Ibiza, ES

18 Oct – LAB THE CLUB, Madrid, Spain

Follow Paul van Dyk:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – X – Facebook