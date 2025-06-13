Darren Styles and Toneshifterz drop monstrous hardstyle rendition of Zedd’s hit ‘Clarity’

Hard dance is inexplicably having a moment! This time around, English producer and DJ Darren Styles teamed up with Australian hard dance phenom Toneshifterz on a staggering reimagining of Zedd’s 2012 hit ‘Clarity’ , out today via Dutch imprint, Be Yourself Music.

Darren Styles and Toneshifterz have been playing various edits of the track in their sets for years now, and finally the world gets to experience this hard dance masterpiece. Their explosive rendition not only pushes boundaries, but honours the original in a respectful and earnest manner.

Both artists’ experience and creative fervour shine brightly throughout the remix, which elevates the original into a dancefloor juggernaut that’ll have bodies, minds and souls reverberating from the bass, and raucous, feral energy. As the ideal soundtrack for an outdoor rave or festival, the track features supercharged synths, a monstrous bassline, along with cinematic highs and lows, keeping the listener on their toes.

The remix perfectly encapsulates the feelings of heartbreak and yearning, which the original brings across so beautifully. The hard dance version balances these painful emotions with the blissful, liberating energy of hard dance. It’s an unmistakable 11 out of 10 for us!

Speaking more on the track Toneshifterz and Darren Styles shared; “When we first discussed the idea, it wasn’t just about covering a hit. It wasn’t even just about how naturally those vocals worked together without production. ‘Clarity’ is one of those rare tracks that transcended genres and became emotionally iconic. Its lyrics hit a universal nerve – love, loss, vulnerability – all of which resonate deeply with both of our fanbases. And in a genre that thrives on energy but craves emotional release, that really mattered. We both felt that hard dance hadn’t yet had its own version of ‘Clarity’ – a moment that felt euphoric and nostalgic, yet still fresh.”

They added that this remix is a tribute to the original ; “We’d already been playing edits with the original vocals, and it had become a staple in our live sets. So this wasn’t just a cover – it was a tribute. A reimagining. A way to turn something timeless into a cathartic, hands-in-the-air anthem for the dance floor that truly speaks to who we are and where we come from.”

Stream ‘Clarity’ below:

Follow Darren Styles:

Facebook – Instagram – X – Spotify

Follow Toneshifterz:

Facebook – Instagram – X – Spotify

Follow Be Yourself Music:

Facebook – Instagram – Website – Spotify