Alesso brings festival energy to the Esports World Cup with euphoric ‘Ascension’ remix

Swedish powerhouse and GRAMMY-nominated producer Alesso dropped a mesmerising remix of ‘Ascension’, the cinematic anthem leading the charge for the Esports World Cup 2025 – and it’s pure adrenaline.

Originally composed by Edouard Brenneisen from Hollywood Scoring, and recorded at Abbey Road Studios with GRAMMY nominated cello legend Tina Guo, the track started as a sweeping orchestral piece. But in Alesso’s hands, it’s been reborn as a blissful, hands-in-the-air banger that perfectly fuses his progressive house roots with the drama and emotion of top-tier esports.

The remix is part of EWC Music, a fresh initiative that’s putting music front and center in the esports space, which brings big-name collaborations, original compositions, and live performances into the heart of competitive gaming. The program kicked off with a cinematic suite by 2WEI and Hollywood Scoring, and now it’s levelling up with Alesso’s signature sound leading the charge.

You’ll be hearing Alesso’s remix ‘Ascension’ everywhere throughout the 7 week mega-event, from arena broadcasts and livestreams to highlight reels and in-game content. The Esports World Cup hits Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 7 July, with the opening ceremony on 10 July.

Stream ‘Ascension’ (Alesso Remix) below:

Speaking on the track Alesso shared; “I was so excited when this opportunity came to me. I’m a huge fan of esports and gaming tournaments – I’m a gamer myself, so combining my two worlds into one on this remix felt so natural. Creating this alongside Tina was incredible. We were able to create something that truly brings listeners into another world. I can’t wait to share this moment with all of you.”

Tina Guo gushed about working with Alesso and being part of the remix; “I’m thrilled to have worked with Alesso on this remix and so excited to be a part of the Esports World Cup! This collaboration brings together my passion for music and gaming in a progressive house and cinematic fusion. The energy and creativity that Alesso brings to the table are truly inspiring, and being involved in such a monumental event like the Esports World Cup is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone!“

Tickets (including for the Opening Ceremony) are live now at esportsworldcup.com.

Watch the music video below:

