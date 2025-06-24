The Prodigy and Carl Cox announce explosive 2026 arena tour

In 2026, industry icons The Prodigy and Carl Cox will join forces for a high-voltage run of 10 arena shows across the UK and Ireland.

Kicking off in Glasgow, Scotland on April 15, 2026, the tour is set to storm through Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds as well as Belfast. It includes two massive nights at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 24 and 25 April, before closing out in Dublin, Ireland on April 28th.

Each night, Carl Cox will warm up the crowd with a blistering two-hour, three-deck vinyl set, blending old-school rave chaos with cutting-edge contemporary sounds; the ideal setup for The Prodigy’s notorious headline performance. Tickets will be available from Friday, 27 June, while registration for pre-sales open on Wednesday, 25 June from 9am. Click HERE to register for pre-sales.

On an Instagram post, The Prodigy shared; “April 2026 UK and Ireland Arena tour….We’ll be bringin’ the heat live and droppin’ new tunes for the people..We’ve got our old friend Carl Cox joining us , it’s gonna be full attack mode , factor 9 !….Lets go !” LH & M 💣💥 Tickets are on general sale on Friday 27th at 9am, you can sign-up now via link in stories/bio to gain access to the pre-sale which opens from 9am on Wednesday 25th. The Prodigy HQ”

