Eric Prydz announces Holosphere 2.0 – The Documentary

Eric Prydz’ historical Holosphere 2.0 show has been running at [UNVRS] Ibiza for four weeks. The spectacular show has left audiences in awe since its debut at the world-renowned club, with many expressing their amazement online.

The one of a kind arena-scale production features custom animation, multi-dimensional layers of customised and transparent LED combined with 3D holographic effects. The production brilliantly showcases the capabilities of Ibiza’s most technologically advanced club, [UNVRS].

The documentary will consist of three parts, with the first installment dropping tomorrow, and will give viewers a never before seen look at what went into the process and creation of this colossal production. In the documentary trailer Eric Prydz emphasises the unique essence of the production by saying; “This show, the technology and the size of it has never been done before, ever”. Watch the documentary trailer on Instagram here

At the time of publication, neither Eric Prydz nor [UNVRS] have made it clear which platform/s the documentary will be available on.

