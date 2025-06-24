Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
EDC Orlando drops full lineup featuring Tïesto, Sara Landry, Dom Dolla & more
Eric Prydz announces Holosphere 2.0 – The Documentary
The Prodigy and Carl Cox announce explosive 2026 arena tour

Eric Prydz announces Holosphere 2.0 – The Documentary

June 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Eric Prydz / Eric Prydz Facebook

Eric Prydz’ historical Holosphere 2.0 show has been running at [UNVRS] Ibiza for four weeks. The spectacular show has left audiences in awe since its debut at the world-renowned club, with many expressing their amazement online. 

The one of a kind arena-scale production features custom animation, multi-dimensional layers of customised and transparent LED combined with 3D holographic effects. The production brilliantly showcases the capabilities of Ibiza’s most technologically advanced club, [UNVRS]

The documentary will consist of three parts, with the first installment dropping tomorrow, and will give viewers a never before seen look at what went into the process and creation of this colossal production. In the documentary trailer Eric Prydz emphasises the unique essence of the production by saying; “This show, the technology and the size of it has never been done before, ever”. Watch the documentary trailer on Instagram here 

Advertisement

At the time of publication, neither Eric Prydz nor [UNVRS] have made it clear which platform/s the documentary will be available on.

Follow Eric Prydz:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook X

 

June 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

EDC Orlando drops full lineup featuring Tïesto, Sara Landry, Dom Dolla & more

June 24, 2025
Next Post

The Prodigy and Carl Cox announce explosive 2026 arena tour

June 24, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You