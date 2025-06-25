Anyma drops live video performance of ‘Entropy’ at the Sphere 

Hot off the heels of his album The End Of Genesys, Anyma has now unveiled the video for his single ‘Entropy’ with REZZ and fknsyd.

The video, which dropped on Anyma’s YouTube channel yesterday, is a live recording of Anyma playing ‘Entropy’ during his residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The video is a visual feast, showcasing Anyma’s signature visual aesthetic, while immersing the viewer so deeply that it feels like you’re in a front row seat at the Sphere, experiencing it in real time.

The End Of Genesys dropped on 30 May 2025, and marks the third and final installment of Anyma’s Genesys series. The album features collaborations with globally renowned artists, including Ellie Goulding, Grimes, Chris Avantgarde and Sevdaliza.

Watch the video below:

