Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
SLANDER announce Voyager North America tour
Anyma drops live video performance of ‘Entropy’ at the Sphere 
Sara Landry unveils ETERNALISM tour in Australia

Anyma drops live video performance of ‘Entropy’ at the Sphere 

June 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Hot off the heels of his album The End Of Genesys, Anyma has now unveiled the video for his single ‘Entropy’ with REZZ and fknsyd.

The video, which dropped on Anyma’s YouTube channel yesterday, is a live recording of Anyma playing ‘Entropy’ during his residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The video is a visual feast, showcasing Anyma’s signature visual aesthetic, while immersing the viewer so deeply that it feels like you’re in a front row seat at the Sphere, experiencing it in real time. 

The End Of Genesys dropped on 30 May 2025, and marks the third and final installment of Anyma’s Genesys series. The album features collaborations with globally renowned artists, including Ellie Goulding, Grimes, Chris Avantgarde and Sevdaliza

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Follow Anyma:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

June 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

SLANDER announce Voyager North America tour

June 25, 2025
Next Post

Sara Landry unveils ETERNALISM tour in Australia

June 25, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You