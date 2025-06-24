EDC Orlando drops full lineup featuring Tïesto, Sara Landry, Dom Dolla & more

EDC Orlando returns in November with a sweltering lineup! Set to take place at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida, from 7-9 November, the festival is known for fostering a strong sense of community and self-expression.

Yesterday, EDC Orlando unleashed a full lineup of top tier electronic acts, from techno titan Indira Paganotto, to bass heavyweight Knock2, Dubstep phenom Subtronics, Trance legend Armin van Buuren and everyone’s favourite Dom Dolla.

The immersive 3-day festival will combine exciting carnival rides and art with high-spec, mind blowing production. Tickets are available as 3-day passes which include 3-Day GA from $254.49, 3-Day GA+ from $339.49, as well as 3-Day VIP from $504.39. Secure your passes HERE

