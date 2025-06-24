Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Mark Knight on the power of staying curious, his upcoming gig at Discopussy in Las Vegas & he shares an exclusive mix! [Interview]
EDC Orlando drops full lineup featuring Tïesto, Sara Landry, Dom Dolla & more
Eric Prydz announces Holosphere 2.0 - The Documentary

EDC Orlando drops full lineup featuring Tïesto, Sara Landry, Dom Dolla & more

June 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
EDC Orlando / EDC Orlando Facebook

EDC Orlando returns in November with a sweltering lineup! Set to take place at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida, from 7-9 November, the festival is known for fostering a strong sense of community and self-expression.

Yesterday, EDC Orlando unleashed a full lineup of top tier electronic acts, from techno titan Indira Paganotto, to bass heavyweight Knock2, Dubstep phenom Subtronics, Trance legend Armin van Buuren and everyone’s favourite Dom Dolla.

The immersive 3-day festival will combine exciting carnival rides and art with high-spec, mind blowing production. Tickets are available as 3-day passes which include 3-Day GA from $254.49, 3-Day GA+ from $339.49, as well as 3-Day VIP from $504.39. Secure your passes HERE

Advertisement

Follow EDC Orlando:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook 

June 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Mark Knight on the power of staying curious, his upcoming gig at Discopussy in Las Vegas & he shares an exclusive mix! [Interview]

June 23, 2025
Next Post

Eric Prydz announces Holosphere 2.0 - The Documentary

June 24, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You