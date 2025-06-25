Sara Landry unveils ETERNALISM tour in Australia

Dark Mode Light Mode
June 25, 2025
YourEDM Staff
Sara Landry / Sara Landry Facebook

The High Priestess of Hard Techno, Sara Landry, is taking her signature sound to Australia.

Sara will perform in Sydney and Melbourne across two dates in December. On 5 December she will perform at the Sidney Meyer Music Bowl in Melbourne, and on 12 December at Munro Pavilion in Sydney.

On social media, Sara mentioned that this is her biggest headline show to date, and added that she just had to bring ETERNALISM to Australia. On Instagram she shared; “bringing ETERNALISM to AUS was an absolute must for me in the tours’ debut year, y’all ain’t ready for how insane these shows will be✨”. Secure your tickets HERE

Sara Landry is a highly revered audio engineer, producer and DJ whose 2023 Boiler Room set went viral, and she was the first ever hard techno DJ to perform on the Tomorrowland main stage in 2024. She’s also the founder of Hard techno label, Hekate Records which champions emerging talent. 

Sara Landry ETERNALISM Australia tour / Sara Landry Facebook

June 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

June 25, 2025
