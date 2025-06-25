SLANDER announce Voyager North America tour

Dark Mode Light Mode
June 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
SLANDER / SLANDER Facebook

GRAMMY-nominated bass heavyweights SLANDER just announced a massive North America tour titled Voyager, which kicks off in September.

Voyager sees the prolific pair perform 8 shows across the US, as well as a show in Canada, from 6 September 2025 until 31 January 2026. They will begin in Atlanta and make stops in Toronto, Seattle, San Diego, Sacramento and Minneapolis

SLANDER will be joined by extra special guests NGHTMRE, Zomboy, Blanke, Eptic and William Black. Additionally, the supporting lineup features nine acts which includes Saka, Copycatt, Control Freak and Pauline Herr to name a few

On social media, SLANDER said that the tour will feature a brand new audio / visual production and experience. In the past, SLANDER have performed sold out shows at Red Rocks, the Hollywood Palladium and the Los Angeles Convention Centre, while they also hosted their first festival, Starbase in collaboration with Insomniac in April 2025. 

Pre-sales are available from 26 June at 10am PT, and tickets go on sale from Friday, 27 June 10am PT. Register for pre-sales HERE

SLANDER Voyager Tour / SLANDER Facebook

Follow SLANDER:

Website – Instagram – X – Facebook – TikTok – YouTube

 

June 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

