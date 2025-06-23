Mark Knight on the power of staying curious, his upcoming gig at Discopussy in Las Vegas & he shares an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Few names in dance music command as much respect as Mark Knight. A powerhouse DJ, chart-topping producer, and founder of the legendary Toolroom Records, Mark has spent three decades at the dominating house and tech-house. From festival main stages to underground clubs, his sound is as timeless as it is trailblazing, making him a true architect of the global EDM scene.

In 2024, his legacy was cemented with the EDMA Icon Award, honoring a career that’s redefined the genre. Never one to stand still, Mark launched Fool’s Paradise, a label returning house music to its soulful, groove-rich roots. With 7 of its first 12 releases hitting No.1 on Traxsource. Whether commanding dancefloors at Amnesia Ibiza or CRSSD Festival, broadcasting to the masses via KISS, he remains a towering figure in electronic music: evolving, innovating, and always staying true to the soul of house.

In our interview with Mark Knight, the formidable figure discusses his upcoming extended set at Discopussy in Las Vegas on 11 July, the importance of staying rooted while still showing versatility, and he shares a 1 hour mix below!

You’re headlining Discopussy in Las Vegas next month with an extended set. What excites you the most about this gig, and what kind of journey do you aim to create for the audience?

What really excites me about Discopussy is that it’s not your typical Vegas venue—it’s carved out its own little underground world in the heart of a city known for excess. That kind of energy, that contrast, really gets me going. With an extended set, you’ve got time to breathe, to really build something. You’re not just dropping tracks, you’re telling a story across hours. For me, it’s about taking the crowd on a proper journey—starting deep, getting into those funky, soulful grooves, and then gradually building into more peak-time energy. I want people to lose themselves in it, to feel like they’ve been somewhere by the time the lights come on.

Discopussy has built a reputation for its underground atmosphere and high-spec setup. How does a venue like this influence your approach to your set?

Massively. The atmosphere of a venue sets the tone before you’ve even played a record. At a place like Discopussy, with its intimate feel and serious sound system, you can go deeper, be more daring. You don’t need to cater to the mainstream—you can trust that the crowd’s there for the music, not the spectacle. That kind of setting gives you freedom. It’s a space where I can play tracks that might not get the same response in a big-room festival set but absolutely go off in a room full of heads. You get to be a bit more creative, a bit more personal.

Your recent tracks, ‘Get Deep’ and ‘Fighting Love’, show two different sides of your sound. What inspired these releases, and how do they reflect where you are creatively right now?

That’s always been important to me—showing range while staying rooted in what I love. ‘Get Deep’ is a nod to the groove-based, funk-infused sound that got me into this scene in the first place. It’s stripped-back, a real DJ tool, but with soul. ‘Fighting Love’ leans more into the vocal house side—emotive, uplifting, that classic hands-in-the-air energy. I’m at a place creatively where I’m really focused on music that connects emotionally but still works on a dancefloor. I’m drawing a lot of inspiration from the golden eras—late ’80s, early ’90s—but interpreting it in a way that feels fresh. There’s a lot of noise out there, but timeless always cuts through.

Collaboration has been a big part of your recent work. How do you choose the artists you work with?

It’s always about the connection—musical and personal. I’m not interested in collaborating for the sake of names or numbers. I want to work with people who bring a different perspective, who push me creatively. That could be a vocalist, a producer, or even someone from a different genre altogether. With every collab, I ask: can we make something that neither of us could make on our own? That’s the magic. It’s also about mentoring—bringing in fresh talent, giving them a platform. That’s a big part of the Toolroom ethos, and it carries over into my own work.

You’ve been a central figure in the global house scene for over three decades. What’s the key to staying relevant and innovative in such a fast-moving industry?

It’s about evolution, not revolution. You’ve got to stay curious—always listening, always learning. I think a lot of longevity comes from staying true to your core but being open to new influences. I’ve never chased trends, but I’ve also never been afraid to adapt. Running Toolroom keeps me plugged into what’s happening with the next generation too—that energy, that hunger, it’s contagious. The other part is discipline. Treat it like a craft, not a hustle. That means being in the studio consistently, digging for records, staying passionate. If you lose the love for it, the audience feels that straight away.

Toolroom continues to thrive as both a label and a brand. What’s your vision for it in 2025 and beyond?

The goal’s always been to build a platform that’s bigger than any one artist—a real community. In 2025, we’re doubling down on that. More support for emerging artists, more educational content through Toolroom Academy, and more live events that connect people on a deeper level. We want to be the go-to for quality house music—not just releases, but experiences. Whether that’s through our radio show, our Spotify presence, or club nights around the world, it’s about raising the bar and giving people a sense of belonging. Because at the end of the day, house music’s about connection.

What excites you most about the current state of house music, and where do you see it heading next?

What excites me is the diversity. You’ve got artists blending genres, experimenting with formats, bringing in influences from soul, jazz, disco, even indie and hip-hop. There’s a real cross-pollination happening. At the same time, there’s a return to the roots—people craving authenticity, rawness, groove. I think we’re heading into a period where quality’s going to matter more than ever. AI and algorithms can give you the tools, but they can’t give you soul. That’s where human creativity comes in. The next chapter of house is going to be driven by those who bring something personal to the table—something real.

