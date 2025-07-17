Dark Mode Light Mode
Classic Sound, Timeless Design: The Rhodes Stage 61 boasts a new compact, gig-ready design

July 17, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

The incomparable Rhodes Stage 61 showcases the iconic Rhodes tone in a compact, easy-to-use, gig-ready format. The Rhodes Stage 61 was built with the same components as the Rhodes MK8 electro-mechanical tine piano, while delivering unmatched performance and playability in addition to the legendary Rhodes sound. 

The Rhodes Stage 61 features a 61-note custom spruce keyboard by Kluge Klaviaturen GmbH (Steinway Group), a passive volume and tone circuit, and a lightweight 59 lbs (26kg) design, making it ideal for the stage, studio or home. No power is required, just plug it in, and you’re good to go! The Rhodes Stage 61 is available in standard and limited Launch Edition (61 units), with exclusive Khaki green ABS hood with orange detailing.

Purchase the Rhodes Stage 61 here. When purchasing through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rhodes Stage 61 product specifications:

Keyboard:

Precision-manufactured by internationally renowned Kluge Klaviaturen GmbH (Steinway Group), the Rhodes Stage 61’s keyboard has been expertly adapted for its shorter scale, delivering the same unparalleled expression and piano-like feel.

Key specifications:

  • 61-note (C16-C61) Rhodes custom spruce keyboard by Kluge Klaviaturen GmbH.

Classic Passive Circuitry:

The Stage 61 strips it down to the essentials; the pure, iconic Rhodes tone. With passive circuitry, volume, and legacy tone control, it requires no power. Simply plug into your favourite amplifier or audio interface via the jack output and play.

Key specifications:

  • Passive volume and tone controls, inspired by the original Stage models, provide smooth, responsive shaping of the classic Rhodes sound.

Compact design:

Weighing just 59 lbs (26kg), with external design by Axel Hartmann, the Rhodes Stage 61 offers a compact and portable alternative to the Rhodes MK8 and classic 73-note and 88-note models.

Key specifications:

  • 61-note (C16-C61) Rhodes custom spruce keyboard by Kluge Klaviaturen GmbH
  •  Classic Rhodes Stage passive circuitry with volume and tone controls. No power needed
  • Jack output
  • Tolexed wooden case and ABS lid
  • Tines, pickups, hammer tips and action all taken directly from the MK8
  • Cable drive sustain pedal taken directly from the MK8 piano

Product Options:

  • Black ABS hood
  • Tolexed wooden case
  • Black front panel

Rhodes Stage 61 Launch Edition (Limited to 61 units):

To mark the debut of the Stage 61, acclaimed designer Axel Hartmann created an exclusive Launch Edition version, strictly limited to 61 units worldwide. Inspired by the racing decals of the 60’s and 70’s, the launch edition fuses vintage aesthetics with modern design influence.

  • Rhodes Khaki green ABS hood with premium grade highly wear resistant vinyl
  • Tolexed wooden case
  • Black front panel with orange accents and orange dial caps
