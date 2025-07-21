Swedish House Mafia to make history as first Electronic headliner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Swedish House Mafia is set to make a powerful return to the U.S. stage with a groundbreaking performance at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11. This one-night-only show marks a historic moment, as the trio becomes the first electronic act to headline the iconic 23,000-seat venue in Queens.

Billed as part of their bold new “3.0” era, the performance promises a reinvented experience for fans; more immersive, energetic and unlike anything the group has delivered before. This announcement comes on the heels of their new single, ‘Wait So Long’, which is the debut release from their new imprint, SUPERHUMAN MUSIC.

In recognition of the September 11 date, Swedish House Mafia will donate $1 from every ticket sold to those directly affected by 9/11 through fundraising platform PLUS1, with the band also matching the total amount raised.

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, 23 July at 10am ET, and General sale begins Friday, 25th July, 10am ET.

