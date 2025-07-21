Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
B Jones talks new single with Alok 'Left To Right', industry challenges and more [Interview]
Swedish House Mafia to make history as first Electronic headliner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York
Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album 'Bigger Than All of Us'

Swedish House Mafia to make history as first Electronic headliner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

July 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Swedish House Mafia / Swedish House Mafia Facebook

Swedish House Mafia is set to make a powerful return to the U.S. stage with a groundbreaking performance at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11. This one-night-only show marks a historic moment, as the trio becomes the first electronic act to headline the iconic 23,000-seat venue in Queens.

Billed as part of their bold new “3.0” era, the performance promises a reinvented experience for fans; more immersive, energetic and unlike anything the group has delivered before. This announcement comes on the heels of their new single, ‘Wait So Long’, which is the debut release from their new imprint, SUPERHUMAN MUSIC

In recognition of the September 11 date, Swedish House Mafia will donate $1 from every ticket sold to those directly affected by 9/11 through fundraising platform PLUS1, with the band also matching the total amount raised.

Advertisement

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, 23 July at 10am ET, and General sale begins Friday, 25th July, 10am ET.

Follow Swedish House Mafia:

SpotifyWebsite InstagramYouTubeX SoundCloud

July 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

B Jones talks new single with Alok 'Left To Right', industry challenges and more [Interview]

July 18, 2025
Next Post

Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album 'Bigger Than All of Us'

July 21, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You