Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Modera talk sophomore album 'Together, Apart', trusting the process and more [Interview]
Kaytranada releases ‘Space Invader’ single, announces new album dropping Friday
Tomorrowland Thailand gets 5 year approval from Thai Government

Kaytranada releases ‘Space Invader’ single, announces new album dropping Friday

August 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kaytranada / Kaytranada Facebook

Kaytranada is back at it and just dropped a brand new single titled ‘Space Invader’. The track is a nod to his love for house music, and features a smooth, soul-drenched groove that feels like midnight on the dancefloor and outer space simultaneously.

2024 was an amazing year for the producer, with his critically acclaimed album Timeless snagging a GRAMMY-nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. His upcoming album Ain’t No Damn Way! lands Friday, August 15th, after which he will hit the road for a powerhouse North American tour alongside French electro outfit Justice.

Stream Space Invader’ below:

Advertisement

 

Follow Kaytranada:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

August 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Modera talk sophomore album 'Together, Apart', trusting the process and more [Interview]

August 11, 2025
Next Post

Tomorrowland Thailand gets 5 year approval from Thai Government

August 12, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You