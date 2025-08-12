Kaytranada releases ‘Space Invader’ single, announces new album dropping Friday

Kaytranada is back at it and just dropped a brand new single titled ‘Space Invader’. The track is a nod to his love for house music, and features a smooth, soul-drenched groove that feels like midnight on the dancefloor and outer space simultaneously.

2024 was an amazing year for the producer, with his critically acclaimed album Timeless snagging a GRAMMY-nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. His upcoming album Ain’t No Damn Way! lands Friday, August 15th, after which he will hit the road for a powerhouse North American tour alongside French electro outfit Justice.

Stream ‘Space Invader’ below:

