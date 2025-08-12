Tomorrowland Thailand gets 5 year approval from Thai Government

Tomorrowland Thailand is set to make its Asian debut with an official five-year deal approved by the Thai Cabinet. The Belgian music festival will take place annually from 2026 to 2030 as part of a national push to boost tourism.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event is expected to draw over 1 million visitors by 2030 and generate more than 21 billion baht (around $649M) for the country. TAT will oversee coordination and planning, working alongside either Tomorrowland International or its Thai partner, We Are One. World (Thailand) Company Limited.

The first edition Tomorrowland Thailand is set to take place in December 2026 in the Eastern province of Chonburi.