Elderbrook and Jan Blomqvist unveil haunting new single ‘Teardrop’ – out now!

GRAMMY-nominated artist Elderbrook has teamed up with Jan Blomqvist, to create a timeless melodic house hit, titled ‘Teardrop’. Released on 10 October via Mine Records, the track is a striking concoction of emotion, tension and inescapable groove.

This legendary pairing sees both artists shine, as they work in tandem to create a full-bodied experience with ‘Teardrop’. The vocals ebb and flow with the sublime sound design which floats majestically in alignment with the rich, yet evocative vocals. Introspective in nature, the single has a haunting, inescapable allure which draws the listener in from the moment they hit play until the very last second.

Both artists are highly experienced and revered, as Elderbrook has worked with UK duo CamelPhat on the mega hit ‘Cola’, while Jan Blomqvist hails from Berlin’s underground and has collaborated with the likes of Ben Böhmer and Rodriguez Jr.

Stream ‘Teardrop’ below:

Elderbrook’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 11 – Breakaway NorCal – Sacramento, CA

Oct 17 – Klein Phönix – Sarıyer, Turkey

Oct 18 – Atakule Green Terrace – Ankara, Turkey

Nov 14 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas, NV

Nov 15 – Seismic Dance Event – Austin, TX

Nov 21 – Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, Germany

Dec 12 – A.I. Warehouse – Washington, DC

Dec 13 – Marquee – New York, NY

Dec 14 – St. Pete Pier – St. Petersburg, FL

Jan Blomqvist Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 11 – Brunch Elektronik – Malaga, Spain

Oct 23 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

Oct 24 – Shelter / ADE – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 30 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands

Oct 31 – Labyrinth Halloween at Troxy – London, UK

Nov 15 – Monkey Projekct- Istanbul, Turkey

Nov 15 – Foundry Tersane- Istanbul, Turkey

Nov 16 – Surf Club- Dubai, UAE

Nov 29 – Tension Indoor Festival – Basel, Switzerland

