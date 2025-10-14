DJ Snake, Dillon Francis and TRXGGX unleash a ferocious trap number with ‘Bring The House Down’

GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer DJ Snake, teamed up with trap trailblazer Dillon Francis and rising star TRXGGX on the explosive single ‘Bring The House Down’.

Renowned for his adrenaline-pumping and high voltage productions; ‘Bring The House Down’ is yet another offering from DJ Snake where he holds nothing back. The inclusion of Dillon Francis and TRXGGX on the track is ingenious, and truly takes it to the next level!

This is also not the first time DJ Snake and Dillon Francis have joined forces. In fact, they collaborated on the 2014 heavyweight anthem ‘Get Low’, which currently has over 500 million views on YouTube and over 214 million streams on Spotify.

‘Bring The House Down’ is also the sixth single unveiled from DJ Snake’s upcoming album Nomad, which is slated for release later this month.

Stream ‘Bring The House Down’ below:

