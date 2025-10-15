Tïesto to make his highly anticipated debut at the Pyramids of Giza in December

Tïesto will perform one of the biggest shows of his career at the Pyramids of Giza in December. Taking place on 19 December, the one-night-only event brings the world-renowned DJ to one of Egypt’s most iconic landmarks.

Early bird and premium ticketing options are available in limited quantities, while tickets are only available online and no tickets will be made available at the venue. Additionally, the show is only open to guests aged 21-years-old and over. Secure your tickets HERE

On 10 October 2025, Anyma made his historic debut at the Pyramids of Giza and performed two sets to 15 000 people.

