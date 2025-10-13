UNTOLD Dubai unveil new headliners featuring Axwell, Tchami, MEDUZA and more

UNTOLD Dubai is gearing up for its biggest installment to date! Taking place from 6 – 9 November 2025, the festival just shared more prolific additions to its lineup.

Dubai Parks & Resorts will be lit up with sounds from Tchami, Axwell, MEDUZA and Salvatore Ganacci, Tujamo and Jaxomy. These incredible acts will join the likes of already confirmed headliners Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz and Hot Since 82.

It’s hard to believe that this is only the second installment of UNTOLD Dubai, with the festival launching in November 2025. This year’s installment will feature over 100 artists across five stages in just four days. It will include a mixture of local and international talent, as well as a celebration of Middle Eastern influences and soundscapes.

Additionally, the 2025 edition introduces a unique collaboration with Zamna Music, which will have its very own stage dedicated to house and techno. UNTOLD Dubai promises cutting-edge stage design, immersive storytelling, and a city-wide celebration of music and culture. Secure your tickets HERE

