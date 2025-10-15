The Brooklyn Mirage applies for demolition permit

The Brooklyn Mirage has filed a permit for demolition according to Real Estate publication TheRealDeal. What was once a prominent outdoor venue which hosted unmissable performances and events, has now turned into a tragic tale of loss and disappointment.

Earlier this year, Avant Gardner, the parent company of The Brooklyn Mirage, filed for bankruptcy. There were hopes that the venue would open again in August, however that didn’t happen.

The permit application is for the demolition of 32 000 square feet, while the size of the venue is estimated at 80 000 square feet and is valued at approximately $1.5 million. Initially, the venue was closed for renovations to upgrade the sound system and dancefloor, however those plans will not go ahead any longer. Although other parts of the space have been operational like The Great Hall and The Kings Hall, the lack of revenue from The Brooklyn Mirage has had a massive impact on Avant Gardner’s income.

The Brooklyn Mirage has hosted artists like Tïesto, John Summit, Above & Beyond, Charlotte de Witte, The Chainsmokers and Vintage Culture.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated on how it unfolds.