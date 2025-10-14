DELATO teams up with RYA and 7KY on the stirring melodic techno offering ‘Lucky You’

Dark Mode Light Mode
October 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
DELATO / Courtesy PR

Rising sensation DELATO, joined forces with 7KY and RYA on the brooding melodic techno single ‘Lucky You’. 

Released on 19 September, via the Logically Delicious imprint, the single showcases DELATO’s knack for crafting emotionally resonant soundscapes. 7KY and RYA’s influence on the track is equally profound, with their invaluable contribution to the track’s sound design and immaculate layering.

RYA’s silken vocals elevates the production to unchartered territory, and emphasises the track’s emotionality and melancholic core. The production brilliantly underscores the tracks’s theme of balancing self-image with vulnerability, or rather ego versus the heart.

Advertisement

Stream ‘Lucky You’ below:

 

Originally from Michigan, DELATO has been making waves with his evocative and immersive productions, which are an extension of his Latin-derived moniker and translates to “to deliver” or “to convey a message.” He’s undoubtedly one to keep a close eye on!

Follow DELATO:

InstagramSpotifySoundcloudTikTokYouTube 

October 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

