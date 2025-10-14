Alok makes history at Tomorrowland Brasil with groundbreaking drone show

Dark Mode Light Mode
DJ Snake, Dillon Francis and TRXGGX unleash a ferocious trap number with ‘Bring The House Down’
October 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Alok / Alok Facebook

Alok delivered a game-changing performance at Tomorrowland Brasil on Sunday, 12 October. The world-renowned producer and DJ made history with a record-breaking display of over 1,000 drones soaring above the festival’s Mainstage. 

A teaser video unveiled in September hinted at the ambitious nature of the drone show, which ultimately became one of the most spectacular moments in the festival’s history. The performance set a new Latin American record for the largest use of drones in a live music show.

The show was the result of a close collaboration between Alok’s creative team and Tomorrowland’s production crew. Together, they crafted a multisensory experience that pushed the boundaries of live entertainment like never before. 

