Skepsis unveils first phase of 10-Year anniversary world tour

Skepsis is celebrating a decade in the music industry with the launch of his 10 YEARS OF SKEPSIS WORLD TOUR.

The first phase of the tour will begin with 10 intimate shows across the USA and Canada. The tour, which kicked off on Friday, 10 October in San Francisco at 1015 Folsom, aims to showcase the London-based artist’s bassline roots as well as his love for drum and bass.

Each venue has been hand-picked by Skepsis, who will also make stops in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, New York and Montreal. The tour is not only a celebration of his long-standing and impactful career, but also his evolution from the UK underground scene and his ever-growing international influence.

Skepsis is renowned for his role in expanding the bass collective CruCast, and has had a slew of releases on pioneering imprints like EMI, Warner, Universal, Spinnin’ Records, while he’s currently signed to the legendary label Ministry of Sound.

This tour stands as his most personal tour to date, as Skepsis will showcase unreleased music and dive deep into his discography. Additional dates for Europe, the UK, Asia, Australia and New Zealand will be unveiled soon. Don’t miss out on this spectacular experience, get your tickets for Phase 1 HERE

PHASE 1 – NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Oct 16 – Las Vegas, NV – We All Scream

Oct 17 – Seattle, WA – Substation

Oct 18 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Theatre

Oct 24 – Denver, CO – Cervantes (Other Side)

Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Darkstar

Nov 6 – Toronto, ON – Coda

Nov 7 – New York, NY – Silo

Nov 8 – Montreal, QC – Newspeak

