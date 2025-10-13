Ableton launches new rent-to-own feature for Ableton Live 12 Suite

Ableton has introduced a new rent-to-own option for its Ableton Live 12 Suite.

The organisation aims to make the platform more accessible by reducing the initial financial cost of the DAW. Unlike a typical subscription model, this plan allows users to fully own the software license after completing all payments. Customers can choose to pay over 24 monthly installments for the standard version or 12 months for the Live Suite 12 EDU version, with no added fees.

This game-changing plan also allows users to pause payments at any time, while maintaining access to the software until the current billing cycle ends. They can resume payments whenever they choose, and even pay off the remaining balance early. Additionally, if a new version of Live 12 Suite is released during the payment period, users can choose to extend their plan to include the upgrade at no extra cost.