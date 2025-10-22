Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Mike Williams joins forces with Philip Strand on the melodic future house masterpiece ‘All My Life (In My Heart)’
James Header shares a striking reimagining of Disappeared Completely’s hit ‘Falling’
Seven Lions announces massive return to Red Rocks next year

James Header shares a striking reimagining of Disappeared Completely’s hit ‘Falling’

October 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Ukrainian musician James Header, shared an enticing remix of electronic and indie rock band Disappeared Completely’s hit ‘Falling’.

James Header is in fact the band’s frontman, who twists and turns the haunting original into an energetic, nostalgic offering. James holds the emotional core of the original in place, while adapting it to a higher tempo, gritty synths and modulated vocal effects. Like the original, the remix has an inescapable emotional pull, drawing the listener in from the very first note until the very last. 

The track echoes the longing for something more, or for change but not knowing exactly how to make it a reality. This sentiment is mirrored with lyrics like; “I want to be someone else, but it doesn’t make sense, it’s self-defence”, which further cements the introspective and melancholic nature of the single. 

Advertisement

Released on 10 October via La Belle Musique, the remix was created to celebrate and honour the band’s anniversary. Disappeared Completely are revered for their viral hits It’s in Your Eyes’ and In the Sea’, while they’ve also topped charts in the UK, France, Germany, Hungary and Ukraine. 

Stream the remix below:

 

Follow James Header:

SpotifyInstagram

Follow Disappeared Completely:

Spotify Facebook Instagram

October 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Mike Williams joins forces with Philip Strand on the melodic future house masterpiece ‘All My Life (In My Heart)’

October 21, 2025
Next Post

Seven Lions announces massive return to Red Rocks next year

October 22, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You