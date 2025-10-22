James Header shares a striking reimagining of Disappeared Completely’s hit ‘Falling’

Ukrainian musician James Header, shared an enticing remix of electronic and indie rock band Disappeared Completely’s hit ‘Falling’.

James Header is in fact the band’s frontman, who twists and turns the haunting original into an energetic, nostalgic offering. James holds the emotional core of the original in place, while adapting it to a higher tempo, gritty synths and modulated vocal effects. Like the original, the remix has an inescapable emotional pull, drawing the listener in from the very first note until the very last.

The track echoes the longing for something more, or for change but not knowing exactly how to make it a reality. This sentiment is mirrored with lyrics like; “I want to be someone else, but it doesn’t make sense, it’s self-defence”, which further cements the introspective and melancholic nature of the single.

Released on 10 October via La Belle Musique, the remix was created to celebrate and honour the band’s anniversary. Disappeared Completely are revered for their viral hits ‘It’s in Your Eyes’ and ‘In the Sea’, while they’ve also topped charts in the UK, France, Germany, Hungary and Ukraine.

